Mojang is gradually making Minecraft a lot easier for newer players

In recent times, Mojang has been bringing loads of features in smaller-sized game drops for Minecraft. These drops arrived with some of the best features the game has ever received, some of which make playing much easier for newbies. It is safe to say the sandbox world is not the easiest to understand for new players. Minecraft hardly tells players what to do and makes certain features a lot difficult than they should be.

Ad

Now, however, an argument can be made that Mojang is gradually making Minecraft a lot easier for new players to enjoy. Here's how.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ways in which Mojang is making Minecraft easier for new players

Flying is no longer an endgame feature

Happy ghasts allow players to fly without an elytra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Most players, especially new ones, have never flown in Minecraft survival mode. This is because players must slay the Ender Dragon, locate an End City with a floating ship, obtain the elytra, and then create many firework rockets to fly in the game.

Ad

Trending

Flying is no longer an endgame privilege in Minecraft thanks to happy ghast, which arrived with the Chase the Skies game drop recently. To get a happy ghast, players need to find dried ghast blocks near fossils found in Soul Sand Valley, or craft the block. The new block can then be immersed in water to grow into a ghastling and, ultimately, a happy ghast. Finally, a harness can be crafted and placed on the new mob for players to mount on it and fly.

Ad

Easier crafting recipes for items and blocks

Mojang is slowly making certain crafting recipes a lot easier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In recent game drops, Mojang has made certain crafting recipes a lot easier and even added new crafting recipes for rare items. In 1.21.5 Spring to Life game drop, the developers made the lodestone recipe easier by replacing the netherite ingot with an iron ingot. This will allow players to make lots of lodestones and navigate through the world more easily.

Ad

After 16 years, Mojang finally decided to make the saddle craftable. They were once a rare item to find; now, they only require three leathers and one iron ingot. This will also make exploration for new players a lot easier in Minecraft.

Finally, the lead's crafting recipe was changed by replacing the slime ball with another string. Now, the item can be crafted with five strings and can be used to pull and control entities' movements.

Ad

Bundles make inventory management easier

Bundles make inventory management a lot easier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Bundles were added to Minecraft with 1.21.3 Bundles of Bravery game drop. These are special items that can store up to a stack of any one or several items. For example, if players have small amounts of different items, a bundle can store up to 64 units of that item. If an item becomes a stack after 16 or one unit, the bundle will only take 16 or one unit of that item.

Ad

Previously, the only way to keep a portable storage item in a player's inventory was a shulker box, which was an endgame item found in End Cities. Though bundles are not a portable chest with extra storage slots, they can still make a new player's life easier when it comes to inventory management.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!