Minecraft announces giveaway to celebrate summer game drop

Minecraft has released the Chase the Skies game drop, introducing an array of major features such as the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals, allowing players to explore the world in style. Now, Mojang is giving away an array of themed merchandise to celebrate the drop's release, and players can take part in this exciting giveaway.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft giveaway to celebrate the release of the Chase the Skies game drop.

Mojang announces giveaway to celebrate the release of Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop

Expand Tweet

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop is out now, and to celebrate the release of this latest update, Mojang is giving away ten travel-themed items, ranging from a custom Minecraft hammock to an exclusive Chase the Skies blanket, and even a deluxe weekender bag, among other items.

Players can head to the official giveaway page and enter the sweepstakes. To enter, they will need to sign up. Once done, entries can be made by checking in daily, sharing an in-game screenshot, and referring a friend for more entries. More entries increase the chances of winning this sweepstakes. The event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 25, 2025.

As for eligibility, this giveaway is only open to legal residents of the 50 United States. This includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well. Additionally, participants have to be 18 years of age or older. For minors, the consent of a parent/guardian is required. Additionally, employees and directors of Microsoft Corporation and its subsidiaries are not eligible for this sweepstakes.

This event is a great way for fans to have a chance to get their hands on themed merchandise to celebrate the release of Chase the Skies, one of the most significant game drops in recent years. Apart from the happy ghast and Vibrant Visuals, it also introduces a host of quality-of-life changes to leads and saddles as well as an array of gameplay improvements.

Also read: 5 best food mods to curb your hunger

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!