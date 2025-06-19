6 useful mods that are already updated for Minecraft 1.21.6

Mojang recently released the game drop for Minecraft 1.21.6, Chase the Skies. This version includes several new features, such as the Tears music disc, Vibrant Visuals for the Bedrock Edition, happy ghasts, craftable saddles, harnesses, and dried ghasts. After every game update, the modding community starts to update their mods to work with the most recent version.

Certain mods have already released a stable version for Minecraft 1.21.6 version. Here is a list of some of these useful mods.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. As time goes on, various other useful mods will also be updated to 1.21.6 game version.

List of 6 great mods ready for Minecraft 1.21.6

1) Sodium

Sodium is one of the best performance mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Sodium is a great performance mod that optimizes Minecraft 1.21.6 by improving the chunk rendering system, entity culling, fog occlusion, and bringing other technical tweaks. After installing the mod, players will experience a massive jump in FPS and overall performance.

Sodium mod is already out for 1.21.6, along with Iris shaders that will allow players to install shader packs to make the game look beautiful.

2) Lithium

Lithium is another great optimization mod (Image via Modrinth)

Lithium is a contemporary, all-purpose optimization mod for Minecraft that aims to enhance several systems (block ticking, mob AI, game physics, etc.) without altering any vanilla mechanics.

The mod can be installed on servers without requiring clients to have it, and vice versa. It functions on both the client and the server.

3) JourneyMap

JourneyMap is a mod that adds a full-fledged map and minimap to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since Minecraft was released, many players felt that it needed an in-game map feature to show what's around a player. Though the game has a map as an item, it does not show more than a few chunks' worth of land.

Hence, JourneyMap is a great mod that adds all kinds of map-related features, like a full map with zoom, layer changing, waypoints, and other features. It also brings a minimap to show players where they are as they explore.

JourneyMap was also recently updated for Minecraft 1.21.6 Chase the Skies game drop.

4) Mod Menu

Mod Menu is an extremely useful mod that shows settings for other mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Most mods in Minecraft offer settings to alter the features provided in them. However, the game does not have a dedicated tab to check out every mod's settings. Hence, Mod Menu is one of the most popular mods that simply adds a separate tab that lists every mod that is installed on Minecraft and shows their settings.

This way, players can alter settings for each mod by using Mod Menu.

5) AI Improvements

AI Improvements is another great mod that has been updated to 1.21.6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The requirement to boost performance for big, heavily modified servers gave rise to the AI Improvements mod. A server's CPU clock time is massively used by mods that constantly work on the server. The majority of developers and server owners will attempt to address this issue by reducing mods. Instead of focusing on the installed mods, the modder began examining Minecraft's architecture and how it contributed to performance issues.

This gave birth to the AI Improvements mod. The mod handles common problems such as too many animals, performance hits from swarms of zombies, and simple removal tasks. Instead of reducing entities, the modder tweaked its AI to resolve the lag issues. Hence, this mod is perfect for those running heavily modded servers on Minecraft 1.21.6.

6) FerriteCore

FerriteCore helps improve RAM optimization (Image via Modrinth)

Even though Minecraft is not the most graphics-intensive game, it can still use up a lot of RAM to run smoothly. Furthermore, the more mods players add, the more RAM the game will take. Hence, FerriteCore is a mod that optimizes RAM usage in the game.

Even with various mods installed, the game will not require too much RAM to run everything smoothly. This will help players run other programs while enjoying Minecraft 1.21.6.

