Reckless enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

The Flames of the Nether is a DLC for Minecraft Dungeons released on February 24, 2021. It is the fourth DLC in Minecraft Dungeons and arguably one of the best.

The Flames of the Nether added new armor, weapons, levels, and a new enchantment - the Reckless enchantment.

Complete guide to Reckless enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons

In order to get the enchantment, players will need to purchase the Flames of the Nether DLC in the in-game shop.

The DLC's in-shop description says:

"PLAYING WITH FIRE — Minecraft Dungeons is heading to the Nether! This DLC bursts at the seams with new content for those brave enough to take on the greatest Minecraft challenges yet. Get Flames of the Nether now, and don’t miss out on all the hottest features as well as new missions, gear, mobs, and cosmetics."

One of those hottest features of this DLC is the Reckless enchantment. It is a high risk, highly rewarding enchantment, as it trades off health for a boost. With this enchantment, the player's health is lowered by 60%. In return, the enchantment boosts the player's melee damage.

The Nether is the site of the new DLC, adding levels, enchants and more (Image via Minecraft)

It comes in three tiers, the first costing two enchantment points, the second three points, and four for the third tier. Tier one increases melee damage by 40%, tier two increases by 60%, and the number is 80% for the third tier, allowing players to do some serious melee damage.

Many players struggle with the loss of health, but the increased damage is something to consider. As mentioned, it's a high risk, high reward type of enchantment, so certain playstyles won't match up with it.

Other Minecrafters will see it as a chance to even the playing field against mobs that often deal damage to them.

This enchantment doesn't apply to a specific weapon, rather it is applied to the Minecraft Dungeons player itself, so it's a bit different than other enchantments, especially those from regular Minecraft.

