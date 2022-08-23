Redditor creates Minecraft x Breaking Bad cover artwork

Many Minecraft players have remained fans of the Breaking Bad franchise, even after the conclusion of the original show. With the spin-off Better Call Saul coming to its conclusion, now isn't a bad time to take a look at some of the great creations both communities have made.

Minecraft players have created an impressive amount of Breaking Bad content within the game world. One such creation comes courtesy of Redditor u/Daniele60046, who has created an excellent cover for the original series within the game featuring Walt, Jesse, and the RV in which they conducted their early meth-cooking careers. As expected, fans from both communities loved what the Redditor brought to the table.

Redditors react to the Breaking Bad x Minecraft cover featuring Walt, Jesse, and their RV

A Season One Walter White animation rig for Mine-imator (Image via Mine-imator forums)

When the Breaking Bad x Minecraft cover was posted one day ago, the community was quite excited to see it.

Memes and jokes abound in the comments, but there is no denying that the reception was incredibly positive. After all, positive reception leads to more crossover content by very talented creators down the line, so it never hurts to be welcoming of community-made art pieces.

The crossover cover created by Daniele (Image via Daniele60046/Reddit)

The piece was posted to the main r/Minecraft subreddit, where countless pieces of fan art have been shared among players and fans of the game. Observant players may have also noticed that the particular iteration of Jesse seen in this image isn't Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman but the Jesse who was a member of Minecraft: Story Mode by Telltale Games. It's a fun little additional crossover, as Story Mode has long since concluded after Telltale's unfortunate demise.

While drugs have not been implemented into the game for obvious reasons, one can only wonder how Walter and Jesse might survive in the game's massive world. Would they transition to brewing potions or mining for ores and crystal shards? After the 1.19 update, perhaps they'd search ancient cities for echo shards for their dark blue-green coloration. Perhaps they'd give up their illegal production altogether and look to lead a more peaceful life, building and crafting much like the rest of the playerbase.

Some players on the subreddit even joked that this crossover could have made for an excellent third season for Story Mode, if only the game series hadn't been canceled. While it may not have appealed to the majority of the audience that the game draws, Breaking Bad fans likely would have been ecstatic. After all, both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul remain some of the highest-rated television series of all time.

At the very least, gamers worldwide can dream of a crossover, and creative content like this continues to stir the imagination of players. It will likely never occur due to the adult themes of the show, but it never hurts to speculate.

