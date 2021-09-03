Minecraft 1.17 Bedrock beta datafiles spotted with new textures for Sculk blocks and effects

Since the release of Minecraft 1.17 updates, Mojang has released many beta versions featuring bug fixes and Experimental Caves & Cliffs features. Developers have already added all the new mountain and cave biomes, except the much-awaited deep dark caves.

Implementing deep dark caves isn't easy. This new cave biome will generate only below Y level 0 and is home to a terrifying mob Warden. In deep dark caves, players will also find creepy sculk blocks.

Sculk sensors were added long ago in the 1.17 Java Edition snapshot and later removed. However, no information was available on other types of sculk blocks shown at Minecon 2020.

Getting the Deep Dark biome distribution right has been tricky. Generally we're looking to get it deep underneath very continental/mountainous areas, and it will stretch all the way to -64. Looking forward to see how it feels. — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) September 2, 2021

Minecraft gameplay developer Kingdogz has said they are working on the deep dark cave biome. This has been confirmed as players have found hidden textures related to sculk blocks in the Bedrock beta version.

Note: These are just leaks and are not officially announced. Therefore, they are subject to change and may or may not come to Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.17 beta contains new textures for sculk blocks and effects

On August 25, NetherNinja, a Minecraft content creator, discovered a folder inside Bedrock beta datafiles titled "experimental_caves_and cliffs_internal" in the resource packs folder.

This folder includes some unused textures never seen before in Minecraft. There were textures for new blocks called sculk catalyst, sculk shrieker, sculk block, and sculk vein. The beta only had textures and no application.

These unused textures are only available in Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.30.23 version. Players who still haven't updated to the latest beta version can check their game files to search for unused textures.

No information is available about these sculk blocks and their functionalities. However, there are some textures for specific events related to sculk blocks. Some players are speculating that sculk catalysts and sculk shriekers will spread the sculk veins like a virus.

There is also a new effect called the "darkness effect" in beta files. Some players suspect that sculk shriekers will apply the darkness effect to players, or maybe the Warden will apply this effect when it hears enemies.

Nonetheless, these are just theories, and there is no final confirmation. On the bright side, players now know that deep dark caves will soon be here. So, don't forget to stay updated with snapshots and betas.

Edited by Srijan Sen