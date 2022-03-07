Seagrass in Minecraft: All you need to know

Seagrass is a Minecraft plant block that grows underwater in all ocean biomes except frozen oceans. It should not be confused with its underwater counterpart, kelp.

Requiring a particular method of harvesting, seagrass is a non-solid block that allows players and other entities to pass through it. It can generate in both short and tall forms and grow to a maximum size over time.

If Minecraft players harvest it, it will continue to grow back to full size as long as its bottom block isn't destroyed. Seagrass can typically be found in oceans growing among kelp blocks and appear in rivers occasionally.

Minecraft facts about Seagrass

Harvesting seagrass requires the use of shears (Image via Mojang)

To harvest seagrass in Minecraft, players need to utilize shears. Breaking seagrass blocks with any other tools or the player's hand will destroy the block without dropping seagrass as an item.

If players want to speed the growth of seagrass or create more underwater, they can collect bone meal and use it on the floor of the ocean or river they reside in. However, there must be at least two water blocks above where the bone meal is applied.

The one on the bottom must contain the non-flowing water of those two water blocks. Bone meal can also be applied directly to seagrass to convert it into tall seagrass if they aren't in that form already.

Another method of collecting seagrass involves turtles, who can drop up to two pieces of seagrass upon death. The Looting enchantment magnifies the number of seagrass dropped further, increasing the number of seagrass dropped by one piece per level of Looting.

However, killing turtles for seagrass isn't as economical as growing and harvesting it underwater, which is much more abundant in Minecraft.

The primary use of seagrass in Minecraft is breeding turtles. When fed seagrass, the two turtles will enter love mode and breed. One of the parents will then return to their home beach and lay eggs, which can take quite a bit of time to hatch. However, once hatched, baby turtles can have their growth into adulthood accelerated by seagrass.

Seagrass can additionally be used in composter blocks, where it has a 30% chance to increase the block's compost level by 1. This doesn't make it the most efficient compost material in Minecraft, but it can be gathered in large amounts, which provides more opportunities to increase the compost level.

Seagrass can even be used to block the flow of lava, which is incapable of passing through it. This allows players to create situations where lava can flow over water, which has long been considered a bug but was confirmed by Mojang to be intentional.

Edited by Srijan Sen