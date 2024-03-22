10 smallest things in Minecraft

One of the most common ways to build in Minecraft is up and out. The community seems fascinated with pushing builds, mods, and even the worlds themselves to the brink of whatever is possible. But there is just as interesting a discussion in the other direction. What are the smallest things found within this blocky masterpiece?

Detailed below are the tiniest things found in the game so far. They represent the smallest possible example of each type until potential Minecraft updates add more mobs, items, and blocks to experiment with in future updates.

Minecraft's 10 tiniest things

1) Smallest Staircase

Staircases are as useful as they are space-consuming. They typically require players to mine out or build up large areas to get the precise slope needed for them to work. However, as more unique and different items are added to the game, with strange hitboxes, the smallest staircase possible is getting stranger.

Due to the hitbox shapes of various items, there are precise combinations of items, blocks, and entities that allow huge vertical distances to be scaled in next to no horizontal distance. The best staircase to date goes up eight blocks within a single block of depth by combining dripstone, mostly-eaten cakes, illegal bamboo, and other random items to force players upwards.

2) Smallest base

The smallest space a player could use as a base (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft survival bases are the most important thing a player needs to build and upgrade over the course of a world. However, players can carry around an adorably small backup that has to be the smallest base they can possibly build. Using a composter and a trapdoor to seal enemies away from the player, this build helps attain total night-time safety in barely more than a block.

3) Tiny Turtles

Minecraft has many mobs, to say the least, most of which are huge and intimidating, such as ravagers, wardens, or the ender dragon. However, in contrast to the scale of these hostile mobs, the smallest mob in the game is actually a passive one: baby turtles, at a mere 0.12 blocks tall.

These adorable reptiles are the result of breeding adult turtles in a farm using sea grass. They are so small that they fit entirely within the slight drop when walking onto soul sand.

4) Shortest crawlable space

A player using snow to fit into a half-block space (Image via Mojang)

Crawling is one of the most beneficial utility features that players can access . It allows exploration of one-block-tall spaces but can be pushed even further. Using a precise amount of powdered snow, players can actually fit into an area as small as half a block. This is by far the smallest space that players can fit into normally.

5) Tiny blast shield

TNT is made way weaker when placed on a slab (Image via Mojang)

When players think of blast-resistant things, the first blocks and items to come to mind might be obsidian and water, as they are remarkably good at blocking explosions. However, there is a smaller block that is nearly just as good at containing TNT blasts: half slabs.

If a TNT is set to explode and happens to land on top of a half-slab block, the explosion seems to be much weaker than normal, even occasionally only breaking the slab itself.

6) Least XP Given

While many of Minecraft's best XP farms are about the mobs and methods that give the most XP, there are two items that are worth knowing for how abysmal they are. These two items are kelp and chorus fruit, both of which reward players with a paltry 0.1 experience, if any at all, when smelted.

7) Single villager village

Villages are widely considered the best structure in the game due to players having access to powerful Minecraft villager trading within them. However, a village is only useful if it has more than two villagers, as two are needed to start a Minecraft villager breeder. This makes rare villages that generate with only a single house — a disappointing find, to be sure.

8) Shortest possible trees

Trees look more like bushes at this altitude (Image via Mojang)

Wood is one of the most important resources in the game, with wood farms being considered some of Minecraft's most useful farms. However, if a sapling is forced to grow just below the world height, it will generate only a single log rather than a full tree, which is considerably less useful. But it is interesting to see that even naturally generated features like trees are beholden to the world height limit.

9) Tiny Mushroom Island

This mushroom island might as well not even be an island (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's mushroom island biomes are among the best in the game considering they don't allow hostile mob spawns. This indicates that players can build and mine without risk, making it especially upsetting when tiny mushroom biomes, such as the one found on this seed, are the only mushroom islands anywhere near spawn. This island wasn't even large enough to spawn a giant mushroom.

10) Tiny texture change

The textures for hearts are changed to look like saddles (Image via Mojang)

One of the easiest to miss, yet most thematic, changes found in Minecraft is a UI change that occurs when a player jumps on the back of a horse. The player's hearts are replaced by those of the horse, which have a slightly changed texture to reflect the change. Rather than red hearts, the icons have textures reminiscent of saddles. This change is as small as it is adorable.