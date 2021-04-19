In its long history, Minecraft has received countless updates and features. What started with just some standard blocks like dirt, wood, stones now has hundreds of unique blocks and items.

Players can transform blocks in Minecraft into different blocks and items. Tree logs can turn into stipped logs and planks. Then, planks can turn into crafting tables, sticks, fences, and so on.

Many players may not know that smooth stone is among the oldest blocks in Minecraft. This block was added to version 1.3 probably due to a mistake as it was unobtainable in survival. Smooth Stone was officially released in the Minecraft 1.14 update. This article informs players about everything they need to know about smooth stones.

Smooth Stone in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Image via Minecraft

What is Smooth Stone?

In Minecraft, all types of rocks have a variant with a smooth and clean texture. These beautiful blocks have the same color as their parent block. Smooth stone is a variant of stone produced by smelting stone blocks.

How to get Smooth Stone in Minecraft?

Image via Minecraft

Smooth stone blocks can generate naturally in savannas, plains, and snowy tundra villages. Players can also find smooth stone blocks inside a mason's chest in villages. Finding smooth stones is not an efficient way to get smooth stones.

The right way to get smooth stone is by smelting stone blocks in a furnace. To obtain stone, players can either mine the stone directly using a silk touch pickaxe or just smell the cobblestone. Using a silk touch pickaxe will save the fuel that goes into smelting cobblestone.

Uses of Smooth Stone

Image via Minecraft

Smooth stones are necessary for crafting blast furnaces. To make one blast furnace, players need five iron ingots, one furnace, and three smooth stones. Blast furnaces are faster than regular furnaces in smelting ores.

Smooth stone is also heavily used for building in Minecraft. These blocks have a beautiful clean boundary which makes them perfect for making floors. Players can also use it for building cities, castles, and more.

Unfortunately, smooth stone stairs and walls are not available in the game. Players can only make smooth stone slabs out of it. These slabs are required for crafting armor stands in Minecraft.