“So rare that I don’t think it is supposed to exist”: Minecraft player discovers an unusual glitched block leaving the community confused.

Finding glitches and bugs in Minecraft is not rare. The game has its fair share of bizarre glitches that are mostly fascinating and rarely affect the gameplay. There are countless posts on the subreddit of the game where players share the glitches and errors they come across.

Recently, a Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name Kitchen_Cockroach_83 shared an image on the subreddit showing the glitch they found in the game. The image shows a bizarre block that has wheat plants growing on top but the bottom of the block is a bookshelf. The original poster called it the ‘bookshelf farm block.’

Reacting to this rare glitch, another user by the name of Fungus1921 commented saying:

“So rare that I don’t think it is supposed to exist.”

Another user by the name WillyDAFISH commented on the post saying that this glitch is so rare that they have never seen this before. It is certainly rare to see the amalgamation of two blocks in the game in such a bizarre configuration.

While the rarity of the glitch was a common topic in the discussion, the community came up with some witty jokes about the glitch. A user by the name of bee-sting commented saying that the wheat was the smartest in existence, owing to the bookshelf that it was growing on.

Another user by the name of The_Glitched_guy replied to the joke by saying the block is actually brain food. The replies did not stop there as another user by the name of NewAccountToAvoidDox commented “Food for thought’ using the common phrase to keep the joke alive.

A Reddit user by the name Alt_Ekho commented that the glitch was farming knowledge, a pun to describe the glitch perfectly. User OrienasJura replied to the comment saying it could be a great idea for a mod that allows players to plant a new seed on a bookshelf to farm experience points.

Bizarre glitches in Minecraft

The desert temple glitch in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/ChonkerBanana)

There was a glitch in the game that spawned a desert temple in the middle of a lake out of all places. Spawn errors like these are quite common, but it is rare to find single-block glitches such as the one the original poster found.

The game has countless blocks all procedurally generated with the help of an algorithm. Since it is an algorithm, it can malfunction now and then and result in rare bugs. Perhaps we might find even rarer glitches when the Tricky Trials update drops and adds more blocks to the game.