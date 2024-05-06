"So that's what the third door is for": Minecraft player shares fast way to cut tall trees

Over the past few years, the Minecraft subreddit has evolved into a hub where players share their discoveries and techniques. Active Redditors often unveil new methods they've found to help fellow players.

Reddit user LonelyChickenNugget1 made a post on the subreddit sharing the "newest and bestest" way to cut trees. In the video, they use a door underneath after cutting the bottom logs to reach the previously unreachable logs. The unexpected use of a door to efficiently chop down tall trees prompted Reddit user NoaGaming68 to say:

"So that's what the third door is for..."

The commenter suggested that the third door crafted during the door crafting process serves a purpose after all: to be used for this technique.

In this article, we break down the Reddit post to understand how to utilize the shared tip and examine the reactions of other Minecraft Reddit users.

Minecraft Reddit post shows a new way to cut trees quickly

Cutting down trees is a task every player encounters at some point, whether in the early stages of a new world or after playing for a while. This is because wood, in its various forms, is a crucial ingredient for many items and tools, making it essential to have on hand.

However, many players find tree chopping to be a tedious and repetitive task, but the trick shared makes it a tad bit quicker.

u/LonelyChickenNugget1 shared a new method where after chopping the lower logs of the trees, they placed a door underneath them instead of a regular-sized block. This allowed them to position themselves one block higher than usual, making it easier to access the upper section of the tree.

This saves a bit of time and tool durability since the player doesn't have to place and ultimately break two blocks just to reach the top part.

Implementing this method is straightforward; players simply need to position themselves correctly, jump, and place the door underneath. This technique is particularly beneficial in biomes with spruce, dark oak, and jungle trees, as they tend to generate taller than other trees in Minecraft.

Redditor's reactions

With over 800 upvotes, it's safe to say that the Reddit post captured the attention of a considerable number of Minecraft players. Many, including u/Soggy_Detective_4737, praised the original poster for the ingenious idea.

Some players pointed out that this method also conserves a significant amount of durability points in the long run compared to using two wood blocks to climb the same height.

r/ThatJudySimp commented identical to the one mentioned earlier by NoaGaming68, stating that this method finally puts the third door at use.

They were referring to the third door, which was created after crafting doors. Since the game typically crafts three doors at once and most basic base builds only require two, this often leaves the third door unused.