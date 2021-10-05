Storage options in Minecraft ranked from worst to best

In Minecraft, there are multiple ways to collect and organize a wide array of in-game items. These are referred to as storage options.

Each storage option in Minecraft is quite different from one another. All of them are unique in their own ways, having varying purposes and uses. However, they do share one commonality: holding multiple items.

When it comes to optimal organization within Minecraft, players will often want to be strategic about where and why items are placed within storage. While every storage option in Minecraft can be helpful, some are objectively more efficient than others.

What are the best storage options in Minecraft?

5) Bundle

An empty and in-use bundle (Image via Mojang)

Arriving officially with the 1.18 update, bundles are the newest storage option in Minecraft. They are available for use with 1.17 snapshots in the meantime.

Made with rabbit hides and strings, bundles are meant to help expand the limited inventory space that players have within Minecraft, similar to that of a shulker box. They changed the in-game rules regarding stacking items, allowing for multiple stacks to take up one space within a bundle. Plus, bundles can be placed inside of each other for maximum efficient storage.

Some players find that bundles do not help with issues concerning limited inventory, especially given the fact that unstackable items cannot be used within them.

In many cases, it is likely easier to use a shulker box rather than a bundle if the supplies are attainable. However, bundles are far easier to make given that players do not have to venture into the End dimension.

Perhaps as the items become more commonly used within Minecraft after the 1.18 update, players will find that bundles are some of the best storage items available.

4) Barrel

A Minecraft barrel (Image via Mojang)

Barrels are one of the best storage options which can be made using just sticks and slabs. These are great alternatives to chests as they hold the same amount of items.

Many Minecraft players are likely to argue that barrels are much better looking than chests. They are also sleeker and far easier to open. Coupled with that, they can be opened even if other blocks are placed upon them.

Because of their unique looks, barrels are great for specific builds or aesthetics. There aren’t necessarily any negatives about barrels, but overall, there are a limited amount of positives compared to the other storage options.

3) Ender Chest

An ender chest (Image via Mojang)

Ender chests are some of the most unique Minecraft blocks of all. They can be a bit difficult to make, requiring obsidian and an ender eye, but they are incredibly helpful and worth the build.

For individual Minecraft players, ender chests can be quite convenient. Whatever is placed into one ender chest can be accessed from any other, placed in any location.

Ender chests are great for traveling across the Minecraft world. Of course, transporting multiple items via ender chests requires at least two: one to place the items in, and another to access them later.

Interestingly, ender chests also emit their own light. However, because these chests can be a bit expensive to make and have limited inventory space overall, they are only ideal in certain situations.

2) Shulker Box

A colorful array of shulker boxes (Image via Mojang)

Shulker boxes are essentially extensions of one's inventories. Nearly every Minecraft player has likely run into an issue with having a full inventory, limiting them from collecting items they desperately want.

However, with a shulker box, they can collect a whole regular chest worth of items into one single inventory slot.

The shulker box can be broken and picked up with all the items still inside. Once it is placed again, the items will become accessible. This makes shulker boxes some of the most efficient organizational tools in all of Minecraft.

One unfortunate fact about these boxes is the difficulty involved in acquiring them. Players must enter the End dimension, travel to the outer islands of the End, locate an end city, and then finally destroy enough shulker mobs to craft a shulker box.

However, once the shulker boxes are obtained, they can be complete game changers. They are great for traveling since so many items can be compacted into a player’s inventory. Plus, shulker boxes can be colored using dyes, giving them a fun edge that other Minecraft storage options lack.

1) Chest

A room full of chests (Image via Mojang)

The classic Minecraft chest is arguably still the best option when it comes to storage in the game. These storage containers are incredibly versatile, making them ideal in most cases.

First, they are definitely the easiest storage option to make, requiring only wood planks of any kind.

Furthermore, chests are the only storage option that can be expanded. When two chests are placed next to each other, they become one large chest, doubling the amount of storage spaces. This is great for players who have more items than they know what to do with.

Plus, chests can be used for more than just simple storage. There are variations of regular chests, such as trapped chests and donkey chests, that can be used for a multitude of different scenarios. This makes chests the most useful Minecraft storage option.

Clearly, Minecraft storage options can come in handy in a multitude of different ways. Players will likely prefer whichever storage option works best for them given their unique in-game scenarios, but these rankings can be considered if they are unsure.

