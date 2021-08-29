TechnoSupport trends online as wishes pour in for wellbeing of Minecraft streamer Technoblade

One of Minecraft's most popular content creators, Technoblade, had recently gone on a hiatus, and fans were glad to finally see a new video on his YouTube channel. Unfortunately, it was a heartbreaking announcement for the Technoblade fanbase.

Yesterday, Technoblade shared why he suddenly quit making videos after gaining popularity. On August 2, Technoblade was diagnosed with cancer.

On the bright side, the cancer is still in its early stages, and Technoblade has assured his followers that he is getting the best treatment. He has already undergone a round of chemotherapy and is prepping for another session in the coming week.

Fans were glad to see Technoblade in positive spirits. Memes began circulating on Twitter following the announcement stating, 'Technoblade never dies'. Many fans and fellow Minecraft streamers are wishing Technoblade a speedy recovery.

$21,409 to cancer research :) ❤️ love to anyone who has cancer or knows someone that does. we are in this together. — dream (@dreamwastaken) August 28, 2021

After Technoblade officially announced his diagnosis, many streamers came forward to show support. Minecraft star Dream wished for his friend's successful recovery and decided to turn MCC 16 into a charity drive. After winning MCC 16, Dream donated $21,409 to cancer research.

TECHNO, my favourite internet pig. Wish you the speediest recovery.



f cancer @Technothepig — ᴅᴀɴᴛᴅᴍ💎 (@dantdm) August 27, 2021

Along with Dream, many other Minecraft streamers like DanTDM, Skeppy and more showed support for Technoblade.

LET'S FUCKING GO DREAM — TapL - Harvey (@TapLHarV) August 28, 2021

Technoblade has not revealed what type of cancer he has. All fans know is that he experienced pain in his right hand and later swelling on his right shoulder. At first, he thought the hand pain was simply due to his long gaming sessions.

After experiencing swelling, he decided to visit a doctor and got diagnosed with cancer. On hearing the grave news, many fans took to Twitter to wish Technoblade a successful recovery and shared tweets tagged with the hastag, '#TechnoSupport'.

Fans also thanked Dream for donating money to cancer research. At MCC 16, streamers also raised awareness for cancer by wearing a purple ribbon.

#technosupport, but it's what you guys said as voices in his head



[#technofanart] pic.twitter.com/hvQ36fKAFL — Jay O'Lantern 🎃 artblock arc (@jay_o_lantern) August 28, 2021

Fans also thanked Dream for donating money to cancer research. At MCC 16, streamers also raised awareness for cancer by wearing a purple ribbon.

