5 best Minecraft terraformed builds from Reddit in March 2021

Players can use a wide variety of means to create builds in Minecraft. One such way, for more advanced and tech-savvy players, is to use terraforming.

Terraforming is a way to edit the very shape and feel of the Minecraft world using a popular editing application called world edit. World edit allows the player to change the layout of the world.

For example, if the player wanted a mountain where a field is they would be able to take their Minecraft world into World Edit and add blocks quickly to make a custom terrain. After the terrain is created in World Edit, it will appear in the game as normal blocks, and the player will be able to dig, place, and use the blocks created in the World Edit.

Some Reddit users from the r/minecraft community have shared their terraformed builds with the community.

5 of the best terraformed Minecraft builds from Reddit

#1 - Giant jungle themed base

Large jungle build (Image via u/Gelebron on Reddit)

This massive build was created by Redditor u/Gelebron and shared on the subreddit earlier today. This build is absolutely massive and includes a floating island over a body of water, connected by a massive bridge and large pillars. This build is absolutely incredible and provides splendid protection if used in a Minecraft base war.

#2 - Custom cliffside

Terraformed cliff (Image via u/arttubetterii on Reddit)

Redditor u/arttubetterii posted this small custom cliff terraform to the subreddit a day ago. This player is rather new to terraforming terrain but still managed to create a majestic landscape in their Minecraft world.

#3 - Floating village transformation

Floating village (Image via u/vzHenryy on Reddit)

u/vzHenryy found a regular village in their Minecraft world and decided to give it some extra spice. They raised the village into floating islands in the sky and redesigned some of the villages. Now the villagers are enjoying their new and improved lives in the sky, relatively safe from the mobs of the night. The only thing left to do in this build is connect each island to the other with bridges.

#4 - Cave and cliff

Minecraft terraformed cave and cliff (Image via u/TheRedEngine on Reddit)

Minecraft player u/TheRedEngine created this waterfall and cliffside terraform. They terraformed the surrounding cliff as well, which is not fully encapsulated in this photo. u/TheRedEngine is relatively new to terraforming, stating in the post that they hadn't done it in a while. Hopefully, they will make more terraformed builds in the future.

#5 - Mesa Biome

Mesa Biome terraform (Image via u/SickSidMC on Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor u/SickSidMC created this massive Badlands-themed cliffside build. It includes a giant stone cliff, along with a small spruce forest. This terraform is still a work in progress and u/SickSidMC plans on building a large base on the open expanse of the area.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion. Some posts are also not claimed to be terraformed in their titles, these posts are assumed to be terraformed through comments and context clues.