ThatVeganTeacher mocks Minecraft star Dream's avatar in a gross fashion

Kadie Karen Diekmeye, also known as ThatVeganTeacher has been in the news again, and this time she's gone after Dream. Dream is one of the most prominent Minecraft streamers today, and for some reason, ThatVeganTeacher chose to mock Dream in one of her recent videos on YouTube.

ThatVeganTeacher initially had a tiff with Timothy "TommyInnit" Simmons and George Henry "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson. Although all these individuals belong to different spheres, that didn't stop ThatVeganTeacher from roasting TommyInnit's fanbase in a TikTok video.

Her TikTok account has since been suspended, prompting her to make another TikTok account which was subsequently banned as well. The lady finally took to YouTube to mock Dream, and the internet wasn't having any of it.

ThatVeganTeacher doesn't have kind words for Dream

TODAY IN CRINGE: That Vegan Teacher explains why she’s using Minecraft YouTuber Dream’s online avatar in her videos. She describes Dream’s avatar as an uncircumcised weewee, then goes on diatribe about circumcision. pic.twitter.com/wR0kW8GzGS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 9, 2021

In her video titled “God, Dream, and my new TikTok account”, ThatVeganTeacher revealed that she was using Dream's sticker in her TikTok videos without knowing it was associated to Dream. She mocked Dream by saying that no one knew if he was male or female because he never really showed his face.

She also went on to compare Dream's avatar to male genitalia, and said that it was wrong to touch baby boys and take away a part of their anatomy. In her video, ThatVeganTeacher also went on to say that she wanted these individuals that play video games, to pay attention to the vegan message.

She's reaching for any sort of attention and validation she can get after being banned from tiktok 🙄 it'd be sad if she weren't an awful person. — GlitchMoth ‣ Commissions Open (@GlitchMoth) March 9, 2021

Her choice of words for the comparison drew a lot of criticism on the internet. People went on to say that she would probably do anything under the sun in order to get some attention.

This woman needs serious psychological help — Mayling (@maymaylingling) March 9, 2021

Something is wrong with her, she needs therapy — Frenemies out of Context (@Frenemiespods) March 9, 2021

People also went on to note that she needed serious psychological help,and it would be best if she were kept away from minors.

Someone keep her away from minors and really young individuals in their early 20's. Thanks. — KakaoSad (@kingdom_load) March 9, 2021

The internet was also wondering if Dream would respond to the woman in any way. People have also been asking if Dream plans to sue ThatVeganTeacher for her remarks. Dream has yet to respond to any of the remarks she's made in her videos.

@Dream what are you gonna do about that vegan teacher? Have you not seen her video yet? https://t.co/ti1I8lkN1v — GamerTime13 (@GamerTime13) March 9, 2021

can’t dream just sue the vegan teacher /hj — michelle⚜️ (@michelleinnit_) March 9, 2021

She just wants attention by dragging big name youtubers in. We should just ignore her then she will go away. — Vanessa (@Vanessa12600111) March 9, 2021

Dream probably won't respond to this situation. As noted by an individual on Twitter, responding to such people would only give them the attention that they've been seeking so desperately.