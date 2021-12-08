The 5 best Minecraft structures and creations using emeralds

Although it is mainly used to facilitate trades with villagers in Minecraft, emeralds can be fashioned into blocks and make quite an appealing decoration/building block to add a beautiful green hue to any project.

Naturally, the inclusion of emerald blocks have spurred many creators into crafting beautiful structures and monuments using the decorative block. Some use emerald as a portion of a larger work, while other creations are made almost entirely of emerald.

Regardless, some of the creations below may inspire Minecraft players to create emerald-gilded structures of their own. Like most builds in Minecraft, the only ostensible limit is a player's creativity.

Minecraft: 5 of the most impressive emerald-based builds from around the web

5) Emerald Spawn Point

A huge emerald tower marks a world's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

It never hurts to mark the spawn point of a given Minecraft world, and some players have taken this in a great decorative sense. Although many creations can be used to mark a spawn point, a little extra emerald can lead to interesting spawn markers such as towers or statues. In lieu of something like a beacon, simply building into the sky with emerald looks nice and also reminds players of how to get back to square one if needed.

4) Emerald Castle

Sporting less emerald, the emerald castle is still impressive (Image via Mojang)

Stepping up from a simple tower or statue, some Minecraft builders have opted to feature emerald as a detailing component of their favorite man-made strongholds. Although making an entire castle out of emerald blocks may not be the right look, implementing emerald blocks into the accent of a castle can make the greenish color pop, in contrast to the hue of the other blocks used in the structure.

Some players may prefer a different coloration, but lovers of the color green can rest assured that emerald is a great addition to the glitz of their huge medieval builds.

3) Recreation of "The Wizard of Oz's" Emerald City

It goes without saying that creation of an Emerald City replica requires plenty of emeralds (Image via Mojang)

At the end of the Yellow Brick Road amongst a field of poppies, the Emerald City rises in all of its promised glory. A loving recreation of the promised land of the iconic film "The Wizard of Oz," it was destined for members of the Minecraft community to take emeralds and fashion the titular creation housing the enigmatic wizard who is perceived to grant many wishes.

It may not be the most practical build ever, but the level of detail in a recreation like this is a sight to behold and shows the passion put into the project.

2) Emerald Ocean Monument

Ocean monuments have seen many player rebuilds, some requiring surprisingly complex logistics (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monument structures generate naturally in Minecraft worlds, but players have done some astounding things to refit them. Emerald ocean monument builds stand out considerably, as the emerald blocks blue/green coloration fits very well in an underwater environment.

When it comes to ocean monuments, the more complex the build, the more impressive it is. It isn't easy creating structures underwater in the first place, and making one out of a semi-precious material like emerald just ups the ante.

1) Emerald Shrek

Emerald may be the perfect block for recreating everyone's favorite Dreamworks character (Image via Mojang)

Give players of any creative video game enough time, and they'll find a way to work Shrek into the mix. Although blocks like lime green wool might work well enough in Minecraft, emerald may be the perfect block to create a massive tribute structure to the iconic Dreamworks character and the subject of countless memes.

No, it isn't practical, but it is quite hilarious. Imagine popping into a Minecraft world and having the grin of a massive ogre smiling at you from a distance. If the creators of this particular structure can just figure out how to play Smash Mouth's "All-Star" on note blocks, the Minecraft community may never be the same.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider