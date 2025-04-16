"The age of war has arrived...": Minecraft fans are turning happy ghasts and new leashes into battle blimps

Minecraft is about to get some exciting changes in the gameplay mechanics, which will make things even better. The Spring to Life update added new mob variants, while Mojang announced the addition of new ghast variants, one of which can be used to fly around the world with three other players. This was already great, but the developers took things even further by improving the leash and adding a new game mechanic.

Ad

Redditor ATurtleNearYou shared a short video on r/Minecraft, showing how animals can now be tied to other animals and even boats. This lets players connect boats with the happy ghast and essentially make a hot air balloon. The clip shows a chicken being attached to a boat with a player sitting inside. The post's caption stated:

"The age of war has arrived..."

Paratrooper Technology byu/ATurtleNearYou inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

BigBadBread17 said that at this point, Mojang should give villagers the ability to hold swords and wage war against each other.

Comment byu/ATurtleNearYou from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

ThG00dB0i replied to the comment adding that the developers should just add WorldBox mechanics into Minecraft.

Comment byu/ATurtleNearYou from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

PurpsTheDragon asked if there was a way to put the warden mob inside the boat as dropping them would be terrifying. OP replied that while it would be quite a terror, wardens cannot be led and do not fit inside boats.

Redditors react to the new ghast mechanics (Image via Reddit)

However, multiple evokers can fit inside and even be dropped on other players which could be just as terrifying. Egglegg14 replied that this is what happens in the popular anime series Attack on Titans but with Titans instead of a warden.

Ad

New game mechanics in Minecraft

Minecraft is getting a lot of exciting updates (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang is literally and figuratively changing the games with all the updates planned for 2025. The year started with the Spring to Life game drop that added new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. There was a massive improvement to the game’s ambiance with the falling leaves effect, the firefly bush, and leaf litter.

The addition of new ghast variants and the ability to use a leash on them to turn them into hot air balloons is intruiging. It also makes carrying mobs much easier and feasible. Moreover, it would be exciting to see how online servers would use this new game mechanic. One thing is for certain: PvP games are going to get interesting and more challenging.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!