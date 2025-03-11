"The bee is a must buy": Fans are loving the adorable plushies from A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner, and while the upcoming film has failed to impress many, it appears the merchandise is turning out to be a success. One of the major complaints about the forthcoming live-action movie is the mob design, which blends realistic skin texture with a blocky body shape. However, these designs are doing well with plushies.

A Minecraft player named u/Cr1ng3T0p14 shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing some officially licensed mob plushies for the movie. The pictures feature the wolf, the iron golem, the creeper, and the bee.

The original poster said the plushies are nice and pointed out that the pink sheep and Steve plushies are decent, although the ones featured in the post are the best. The user also asked the community to point out their favorite designs.

Reacting to the post, u/Dener_ commented:

"The bee is a must buy."

The bee mob design has contributed to fans liking the movie. In another post where they discussed their favorite mobs, the bee and the iron golem were constantly mentioned.

Comment byu/Cr1ng3T0p14 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/SolarPoweredECO jokingly said they cannot wait to get a Jack Black action figure and a hyper-realistic villager plush toy. This was in reference to the latest trailer for the movie, which shows a close-up shot of a bizarre-looking villager with realistic skin and hair texture.

Comment byu/Cr1ng3T0p14 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user, u/umotex12, wondered how odd the villager from the trailer would look if it was made as a toy with rubber.

u/NanoCat0407 said they want the new fuzzy creeper toy to pair up with the non-fuzzy creeper toy. Mojang Studios previously released plushies based on the mobs in the game without fur on them. Another user, u/SleepingDragons57, wished for the same with the bee plush toy.

A Minecraft Movie and fans’ expectations for it

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled to be released in April 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled to be released on April 4, 2025. Fans have waited for a feature-length movie based on the blocky game for years but appeared disappointed when the first teaser was released. Many questioned the need to make it a live-action movie instead of fully animated.

Others pointed out the bizarre mob design with realistic eyes, skin texture, and fur. The latest trailer also showed many elements in the movie that did not sit well with fans. Some said the elytra featured in one scene does not even look like one. With less than a month for its release, changes are unlikely to be made.

