Top 5 Redstone builds for beginners in Minecraft (2021)

Redstone in Minecraft can appear complicated from the outside, but it becomes simple once a player becomes familiar with it.

Beginners can have difficulty knowing where to start or how redstone works in Minecraft. However, redstone is not exclusive to giant, complex machines with intricacies that take a chunk of time to tweak. Redstone can be as simple as a lever and piston. To get new gamers started on some redstone projects, here is a list of the best redstone builds for beginners.

5 Best Redstone Builds for New Minecraft Players

Here are the best builds for new players:

#5. Redstone Clock

Redstone clocks are a great place to start for all builds and systems. These clocks don't tell time, but work to set intervals and regulate the Redstone fire rate. This will determine the rate at which the system runs.

Here's how to make a type of Redstone clock:

Step 1: Gather Two Hoppers and Any Item of Choice.

Place the two hoppers next to one another, ensuring the bottoms are connected. This is going to ensure a consistent rate of exchange, rather than stagnation. This is extremely important to pay attention to.

Then place an item of little value in one of the hoppers.

Step 2: Redstone Comparator, Repeater, and Dust

Place down a comparator with the two knobs next to the hopper. The light should flicker on and off. Then place down a repeater facing the comparator. A player can then place down dust connecting to another system to set an interval.

#4. Home Defense

Home defenses can ensure that a player's treasures remain untouched by others' hands and can even determine life or death, depending on the threat.

A simple TNT cannon is a good place to start. It can take on both offensive and defensive roles.

#3. Redstone Dance Floor

The dance floor is a light-hearted addition to a Minecraft world. A player can dance around solo, invite friends through LAN, or just jump around to the sound of the "chirp" disc. With a supply of lamps and quite a few observers, a party could be nigh.

#2. A Simple Roller Coaster

Minecraft roller coasters are another fun project that a player can do just for the sake of killing time or bettering their Redstone skills.

It can either serve as just an amusement ride, or spice up the mundane railroad trip that players may take to the quarry and back.

Either way, here's a guide to a simple dip...

Step 1: Outline the Way.

Decide on how many bumps to get to the building. It may also be beneficial to make the route two blocks wide to account for the Redstone needed for the activated and powered rails.

Step 2: Add Rails and the Redstone.

Place activated rails at the beginning of the course, followed by powered rails at the incline. This will add speed and will alleviate some effort when ascending. Regular rails work for the decline. Place some Redstone dust along the way with Redstone torches in between to keep the wire active. In the end, it should look like this:

#1. Redstone Trap

Traps in Minecraft can be a lot of fun to construct. This can protect a player's base, catch mobs, or help a player gather desirable drops.

One way to protect valuable items is through bait. If a player is drawn towards what looks like a good find, they won't be able to resist the urge to loot any chest they can.