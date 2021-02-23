Minecraft players who have the Jump Boost status effect can jump higher than normal and take reduced fall damage.

Jumping is an activity that Minecraft players will need to do at some point while playing the game, whether that be intentionally with parkour or as a necessity to navigate the terrain.

Under normal conditions, the maximum height that players can jump is one and a quart blocks. However, players can imbue themselves with the status effect known as Jump Boost to increase their jumping ability by 50% per power level of the effect.

The Jump Boost status effect can be obtained via Potions of Leaping, Arrows of Leaping, Beacons, and specific batches of Suspicious Stew.

This article breaks down how the Jump Boost status effect works in Minecraft and discusses the few ways that players can obtain it.

The Jump Boost status effect in Minecraft explained

The Jump Boost status effect can be obtained in-game by four main methods: Potions of Leapings, Arrows of Leaping, Beacons, and specific batches of Suspicious Stew.

Potions of Leaping and Arrows of Leaping are incredibly similar, as crafting one of these special arrows requires the potion, to begin with. The only major difference between the two is how the status effect is delivered to the player.

With a Potion of Leaping, the drink is consumed, while an Arrow of Leaping grants the effect to an entity that is shot with it.

A Potion of Leaping can be brewed up at a brewing stand that is powered by blaze powder by combining a water bottle, nether wart, and rabbit's foot.

A Potion of Leaping II, which is 50% more effective than its predecessor, can be crafted by adding some glowstone dust to a Potion of Leaping at a brewing stand.

Suspicious Stew that grants the Jump Boost power effect must be made with Cornflower, bought from an expert level farmer villager, or found inside of supply chest in a shipwreck.

Under normal conditions, Minecraft players can get up to two power levels of the Jump Boost power effect. A Potion of Leaping will increase the height that a Minecraft player can jump to 1 13/16 blocks, while a Potion of Leaping II will increase jumping height to 2 1/2 blocks.

Each level of Jump Boost increases the maximum height that the player can jump by fifty percent.

Surpassing Jump Boost II is going to require the use of console commands. Minecraft players should note that increasing their jumping capability with this method can cause some interesting interactions in-game.

For example, Minecraft players who boost their Jump Boost status effect to level 34 will instantly die when they land back on the ground after jumping.

This is because the maximum possible fall damage reduction granted by this status effect is capped at level 15. Minecraft players who surpass that will need to jump with caution. When they fall back down, they will be treated similarly to a player who has jumped off a mountain or cliff.

Fun Fact: Minecraft players can technically surpass the build limit with a high enough level of the Jump Boost status effect.