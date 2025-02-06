Mojang Studios is currently developing a new game drop for Minecraft. In this update, the developer is focused on overhauling the entire Overworld realm by adding small visual features like falling leaves, leaf litter, wildflowers, and cactus flowers. It has also introduced new pig, cow, and chicken variants for the game drop.

An argument can be made that Mojang should reintroduce some creatures that were lost in previous mob vote competitions, particularly mooblooms, vultures, and meerkats. These creatures should perfectly fit the upcoming game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How lost mob vote creatures can perfectly fit in Minecraft's upcoming game drop

Mooblooms could be the third cow variant along with warm and cold

Trending

Mooblooms could be a perfect addition to the game with two new cow variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Back in 2020, Mojang Studios introduced a mob vote competition in which it asked players to vote for new mobs — moobloom, iceologer, and glow squids. The final vote competition saw glow squids win before it was added to the game. While moobloom was added to Minecraft Earth, it never made it to the original sandbox title.

Since Mojang has now added two new cow variants called warm and cold, it should also reintroduce moobloom and include it as a third variant. Moobloom will blend well with Overworld biomes like Meadows, Grove, and Flower Forest. The cow variant is yellow and white in color with buttercups growing on them.

The new creature will also complement the wildflower blocks coming to the Birch Forest.

Vultures and meerkats in Deserts and Badlands

Vultures and meerkats should blend with Deserts and Badlands (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The other two lost mob vote creatures that should be included in Minecraft's upcoming game drop are vultures and meerkats. Vultures were introduced in the 2017 mob vote competition, while meerkats were introduced in the 2018 mob vote competition.

While vultures were connected to Badlands, meerkats were associated with Deserts. Neither was added to the game, as they lost the mob vote.

With the upcoming game drop, the first of 2025, they should be a great addition since Mojang is bringing new features to both these barren biomes. The developer has added cactus flowers, dry grass, warm pigs, cows, and chickens to Badlands. It will also be adding both vegetation features to Deserts.

In conclusion, an argument can be made that these biomes could further be improved if lost mobs like vultures and meerkats are added.

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!