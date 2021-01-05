Depth Strider is an enchantment in Minecraft that can be placed on boots. The enchantment will increase the speed of players when they move underwater.

Minecraft has an assortment of amazing structures and mobs that fill the oceans of its world. Players can test their mettle against Elder Guardians in Ocean Monuments, track down drowned to try to acquire a trident, or simply swim amongst beautiful schools of tropical fish.

One of the main challenges of trying to experience these occurrences is the limitations that players have to their movement underwater. Players can only swim so fast and will move slower than they do on land.

The solution to this problem is acquiring a pair of boots with the Depth Strider enchantment, which will increase the speed that players can swim.

This article will be breaking down what the Depth Strider enchantment is in Minecraft, and how players can get it on their own boots.

The uses for the Depth Strider enchantment in Minecraft

The Depth Strider enchantment can be placed on any pair of boots that Minecraft players have acquired throughout their time playing the game. This includes boots made out of leather, chainmail, gold, iron, diamond, and netherite.

This enchantment has three levels of power, and each level will reduce how much water inhibits a player's ability to move by one-third. Players who acquire the maximum level of this enchantment, Depth Strider III, will actually be able to swim as fast as walking on land.

This means that players can eliminate the slowing effect that water has on a player's movement speed, with the maximum level of this enchantment.

The only thing a player has left to worry about is water breathing, at least in terms of underwater exploration.

Under normal game conditions, this enchantment can only be applied to boots. However, it is possible to place the enchantment on other types of armor with the use of console commands.

The Depth Strider enchantment is incompatible with the Frost Walker enchantment, which means that players can only use one or the other on their boots.

Getting the Depth Strider Enchantment

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda/Minecraft)

Depth Strider can be placed on any pair of boots by using an enchanting table and expending experience earned by the player and some lapis lazuli.

Higher-level enchantments can be placed on weapons by surrounding an enchanting table with additional bookshelves. Minecraft players should note that higher-level enchantments will cost an increased amount of experience to obtain them.

This enchantment can also be placed on a piece of equipment with an anvil and the correct corresponding enchantment book. Console commands can also be used to grant enchantments for players who do not mind a bit of cheating.

A completed guide for enchantments in Minecraft can be found here.