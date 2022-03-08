The uses of fermented spider eyes in Minecraft

Spider eyes are an item that Minecraft players have likely acquired throughout their gameplay experience, likely on account of the fact that they often drop from killed spiders.

Spider eyes can also be obtained as chest loot from desert temples or as mob drops from witch mobs. Although stock spider eyes can be brewed into mundane or potions of poison, they can also be fermented.

Once players ferment a spider eye by combining it with sugar and a brown mushroom in Minecraft, players are provided a new set of crafting options that they can utilize with a fermented spider eye, specifically pertaining to the brewing process.

Minecraft: What fermented spider eyes can be brewed into?

Fermented spider eyes can be brewed into four different potion types (Image via Mojang)

Once fermented, Minecraft players possess a new range of applications with their spider eyes. For the most part, players can use fermented spider eyes to create potions that inflict negative status effects.

However, it isn't all bad, as fermented spider eyes can also be used to create potions of invisibility. The use of fermented spider eyes will depend on what a player hopes to create from them.

Below, Minecraft players can find a short list of potions that can be created via brewing using a fermented spider eye as an ingredient:

Potion of Weakness - Fermented spider eye + Water bottle

- Fermented spider eye + Water bottle Potion of Harming - Fermented spider eye + Potion of poison or potion of healing

- Fermented spider eye + Potion of poison or potion of healing Potion of Slowness - Fermented spider eye + Potion of swiftness or potion of leaping

- Fermented spider eye + Potion of swiftness or potion of leaping Potion of Invisibility - Fermented spider eye + Potion of night vision

Compared to other potion ingredients in Minecraft, fermented spider eyes are capable of "corrupting" existing potions and other ingredients to create different potions.

This can be seen in the effects of all the potions that fermented spider eyes create with the exception of potions of invisibility. Potions of harming are the inverse of potions of healing, and potions of slowness can be considered a corrupted contrast to potions of swiftness.

Because of the effects of these potions, it's no wonder that witches are fond of them. Since witches attack primarily through using thrown potions that cause negative effects, it's only natural that they would keep a few fermented spider eyes in their inventory.

