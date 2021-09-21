Where do witches spawn in Minecraft

Uncommon but still hostile, witches are Minecraft mobs that fight primarily by throwing Splash Potions which can cause various effects.

Naturally, witches spawn in a similar sense to other hostile mobs. They can be found within the Overworld and spawn when a light level is below seven. The only biomes where they can't naturally spawn are mushroom field biomes.

Though witches are rare compared to most other hostile mobs that spawn in the Overworld, they can be found in every other biome. However, there are other ways that witches spawn outside of simply popping up.

Minecraft: Places and ways for witches to spawn

Witches are rare, but they don't spawn in only one way (Image via Mojang).

In addition to spawning naturally in Minecraft through traditional means, witches can also appear in other ways such as:

Swamp Huts - Swamp Huts are generated structures that are guaranteed to feature a witch and a black cat. Instead of being created with normal mob spawning, Swamp Huts are generated upon world creation. These witches will spawn in the 7x7x9 block radius of the hut itself, so they won't stray far from their initial location. Additionally, the inhabitants of the Swamp Huts will not respawn.

- Swamp Huts are generated structures that are guaranteed to feature a witch and a black cat. Instead of being created with normal mob spawning, Swamp Huts are generated upon world creation. These witches will spawn in the 7x7x9 block radius of the hut itself, so they won't stray far from their initial location. Additionally, the inhabitants of the Swamp Huts will not respawn. Lightning Strikes - If a lightning strike lands within four blocks of a villager mob, they will transform into a witch. This witch cannot be reverted back into a villager or de-spawn, and it will attack relentlessly until defeat.

- If a lightning strike lands within four blocks of a villager mob, they will transform into a witch. This witch cannot be reverted back into a villager or de-spawn, and it will attack relentlessly until defeat. Raids - Starting on the fourth wave of a village raid in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (wave three or four in Minecraft: Java Edition), witches can spawn and assist pillagers and ravagers in the assault on a village. In this particular situation, they can throw Potions of Healing for the pillagers, making defeating them significantly more annoying.

Also Read

In order to avoid natural witch spawns, Minecraft players should keep their surroundings and safe areas well-lit. Keeping villagers indoors in any village setting can also keep them safe from lightning strikes, thus preventing their conversion into witches.

Illager patrol spawns and raids are more difficult to avoid. However, when witches do appear in those situations, they should be defeated first to prevent them from healing their hostile brethren.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul