These Minecraft fan-made parrot designs look better than the original

The visual style of Minecraft has become iconic with its blocky shapes, pixelated texture, and vibrant colors. Some mobs, such as the creeper or the pig, have become the game's unofficial mascot. But with updates, the developers change or improve the texture to make things look more modern. And sometimes, fans of the game take up the redesigning challenge.A Minecraft player, u/GianXander_, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing the new and improved look of the parrot mob in their new texture pack. Parrots can be found in the jungle biome of the game, and they can be kept as pets. They come in a range of vibrant colors. The user showed that by redesigning the model, the color gradient can be made even more detailed and the faces more defined with their new designs.I redesigned parrots for my Texture Pack! byu/GianXander_ inMinecraftSomething else worth noting is how the heads have been made bigger, including the beaks and eyes. The original poster also removed the feather on the head of the parrots to improve the look, except for the silver parrot.Making parrots chunkier is a great approach to making them easier to spot and more fun to keep as pets. It will also give them more personality and make them realistic as well. While it is very unlikely that Mojang Studios will bring a texture update specifically for the parrots, players can download texture packs that do the same.Better and improved textures for MinecraftThe nautilus mob is coming with the Mounts of Mayhem update (Image via Mojang Studios)The appearance of blocks and mobs has changed over the years to keep the game fresh and modern. Even items such as shields have gone through multiple changes, including aesthetic tweaks, as updates should not only be functional but also visual.While some mobs will remain the same for a long time owing to their popularity, such as the creeper, Mojang Studios can work on improving the look of other items to keep things consistent. For example, the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update will bring the nautilus mob to the game.Nautilus is a mob that players can ride. It has a blocky shape, but if you look at the nautilus shell item that has been in the game for years, it has a round appearance. This does not match well with the upcoming mob. Perhaps the developers will update the texture of the nautilus shell to make it more consistent.