These Minecraft fan-made parrot designs look better than the original

By Pranay Mishra
Published Oct 18, 2025 13:43 GMT
A Minecraft player redesigned the parrot texture in the game
A Minecraft player redesigned the parrot texture in the game (Image via Reddit/GianXander_/Mojang Studios)

The visual style of Minecraft has become iconic with its blocky shapes, pixelated texture, and vibrant colors. Some mobs, such as the creeper or the pig, have become the game's unofficial mascot. But with updates, the developers change or improve the texture to make things look more modern. And sometimes, fans of the game take up the redesigning challenge.

A Minecraft player, u/GianXander_, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing the new and improved look of the parrot mob in their new texture pack. Parrots can be found in the jungle biome of the game, and they can be kept as pets. They come in a range of vibrant colors.

The user showed that by redesigning the model, the color gradient can be made even more detailed and the faces more defined with their new designs.

Something else worth noting is how the heads have been made bigger, including the beaks and eyes. The original poster also removed the feather on the head of the parrots to improve the look, except for the silver parrot.

Making parrots chunkier is a great approach to making them easier to spot and more fun to keep as pets. It will also give them more personality and make them realistic as well. While it is very unlikely that Mojang Studios will bring a texture update specifically for the parrots, players can download texture packs that do the same.

Better and improved textures for Minecraft

The nautilus mob is coming with the Mounts of Mayhem update (Image via Mojang Studios)
The nautilus mob is coming with the Mounts of Mayhem update (Image via Mojang Studios)

The appearance of blocks and mobs has changed over the years to keep the game fresh and modern. Even items such as shields have gone through multiple changes, including aesthetic tweaks, as updates should not only be functional but also visual.

While some mobs will remain the same for a long time owing to their popularity, such as the creeper, Mojang Studios can work on improving the look of other items to keep things consistent. For example, the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem update will bring the nautilus mob to the game.

Nautilus is a mob that players can ride. It has a blocky shape, but if you look at the nautilus shell item that has been in the game for years, it has a round appearance. This does not match well with the upcoming mob. Perhaps the developers will update the texture of the nautilus shell to make it more consistent.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
