Our wish list for the upcoming Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem is an upcoming game drop that Mojang revealed in their September 2025 live event. As always, they revealed a few major features of the game drop and soon added them to snapshot, beta, and preview versions of Java and Bedrock Editions. These new features include nautilus mob, spear weapon, the return of zombie horse in survival, and more.

While most of these are welcome additions, here is our wish list for the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some of these features might be added in the future since Mounts of Mayhem is still under development.

Wish list for what could be added with Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem

1) Piglins ride hoglins with gold spears

Piglins should be able to hold a spear and ride on hoglins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the game drop is named Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem, Mojang should add even more kinds of special mounts, like a zombie on a zombie horse. Since they have already added two types of mounts and rideable mobs, they can look towards the Nether and add piglins spawning on hoglins with a golden spear.

This can be quite a fun addition to the game as these piglins can swiftly chase down players using their hoglins. It can also play into the lore of how piglins have always fought and tried to control hoglins in their Bastion Remnants.

2) Second new spear enchantment

Spear should also get a second enchantment (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem snapshot 25w41a, Mojang added a special spear enchantment called lunge, which they did not reveal in the live event. This enchantment allows players to dash forward when performing a jab attack. To cover maximum distance with the lunge, players need to place their crosshairs horizontal to the ground and jump in order to gain distance. It will feel like a camel's dash jump in the game.

While this new spear-exclusive enchantment is great and will be used in many unique ways, Mojang should add one more spear-exclusive enchantment to further make the weapon special. For example, the new enchantment could allow players to throw the spear, making it a ranged weapon just like the trident.

3) New ocean biome

A new ocean biome will be great for this game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem adds new adorable mob called nautilus, and its spooky zombie nautilus variant. Since the old ocean biomes are getting new mobs, Mojang should also consider adding a brand new ocean biome as well.

While the rest of the Overworld has been updated many times, the ocean biomes have not been touched or reworked. Hence, it is high time for a new ocean biome, for which the Mounts of Mayhem game drop can be perfect.

4) New horse features

Horses should receive more features like swimming and a tighter radius for wandering around (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The horse is arguably the most popular rideable mob. Most players have a horse to travel around the Overworld. While Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem brings the nautilus and zombie horse as rideable mobs, it is safe to say that players will still gravitate towards a regular horse.

Hence, Mojang should bring small quality-of-life features to this trusty mob in this game drop. For example, a horse should be able to swim properly at least on its own, if not with the player on top. Furthermore, the horse's wandering mechanic can be toned down so that it does not wander around hundreds of blocks away from the last used location.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

