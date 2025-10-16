  • home icon
  Why is Minecraft copper cape not showing up? Answered 

Why is Minecraft copper cape not showing up? Answered 

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Oct 16, 2025 11:42 GMT
Minecraft copper cape
Here's how you can fix the issue of not getting the Minecraft copper cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios is giving away the Minecraft copper cape to celebrate the release of the Copper Age game drop, allowing gamers to get their hands on this unique cape. However, many players have complained that they are not able to claim the item or receive it in their inventory.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft copper cape not showing up for players.

Many players are reportedly not receiving the Minecraft copper cape after completing the required quests

Mojang Studios announced the giveaway of the Minecraft copper cape to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Copper Age drop that introduced the copper golem, new tools, and more. The developers offered players three ways to complete the quest and obtain this unique cape.

However, many players have reportedly not received the cape even after completing said quests. It must be mentioned that the developers have stated that Bedrock players who complete the mission by placing an iron golem statue in the game will receive the cape within 30 days of the campaign's end date.

Since the campaign for placing the copper golem on Bedrock ends on 10 am PDT on October 20, 2025, players will have to wait up to 30 days before they get their hands on this reward. Many players have received the cape within hours of completing the mission, while others have received it a few days later. It is recommended to wait a few days to see if this reward is credited to your account.

However, if you cannot wait for the Minecraft copper cape to hit your account and you want it right away, it is recommended to complete the watchtime quests on Twitch or TikTok and claim the 5x5 code for the cape. Once obtained, simply redeem it on the official website and receive it in your account right away.

On the other hand, Mojang has officially stated that there is an active issue with players receiving the Minecraft copper cape on the Java edition of the game. They have stated that the team is actively working on a fix, and it is set to roll out soon. Java players can expect the rewards to show up in their accounts within a few days.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Edited by Sayendra Basu
