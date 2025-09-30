How to get Copper Cape in Minecraft

Mojang is celebrating the release of the Copper Age game drop by giving away a unique Copper Cape in Minecraft. This unique character creator item embodies the iconic shade of the block and joins the ever-expanding collection of Capes in the game.Here's how you can get your hands on the Copper Cape in Minecraft and yearn for the mines in style.Guide to get the Copper Cape in MinecraftMojang is offering players a chance to get their hands on the Copper Cape in Minecraft to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Copper Age drop. The update introduces an array of new features, including the copper golem, copper tools, and more. Similar to previous drops, the developers have issued a community challenge where the game's diverse player base must come together and work towards a common goal. Players will have to complete three copper challenges to claim the item. Completing all stages will reward them with this Copper Cape in Minecraft Bedrock and Java editions.The first challenge requires players to summon 75 million copper golems together between September 30, 8 AM PDT, and October 6, 10 AM PDT. Gamers will need to simply load one of their Minecraft worlds in either the Bedrock or Java edition of the game and summon the mob. Players can refer to our handy copper golem spawning guide to participate and complete the first task.Complete the first copper challenge to get your hands on two free cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Simply spawning one copper golem will complete the first stage of the copper challenges. Additionally, completing this stage will reward players with a Copper Golem Plushie Character Creator item in Bedrock and the Copper Chemist skin in Java edition. Once the first challenge is completed, the developers will reveal the second challenge in the coming week. Completing the second stage will unlock the final stage. After all three stages are done, gamers will finally get their hands on the coveted Copper Cape in Minecraft.These community challenges are a great way for players to explore the new features and items added in the update and get an array of cosmetics along the way. Gamers can now download the Copper Age update and dive into the challenge right away.Also read: How to download Copper Age Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.111 updateCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get the boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained