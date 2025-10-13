Minecraft copper cape now available to claim for free

Mojang has finally announced the much-awaited Minecraft copper cape, and players can claim it for free. Earlier, the developers had introduced an array of copper challenges that gamers could complete to progress towards getting this cosmetic. Now, they have listed three ways in which players can get their hands on this copper-themed character creator item.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft copper cape.

Guide to get the Minecraft copper cape for free

Mojang Studios is offering players a chance to earn the Minecraft copper cape as part of the celebration of the newly released Copper Age game drop. Earlier, the developers had announced a host of challenges that players could complete as part of a reward track to finally get the cape.

Now, they have announced three ways in which gamers can cop the much-awaited cosmetic. However, players will need to complete these methods/challenges between October 13, 2025, 8 AM PDT and October 20, 2025, 10 PM PDT.

Here's how you can get the Minecraft copper cape for free using one of the three following methods:

1) Place a copper golem statue in-game

Simply place a copper golem statue in the game to get the Minecraft copper cape for free (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The first way to get the copper cape for free is to place a copper golem in the Bedrock edition of the game. Players can either craft a copper golem and wait for it to oxidise into a copper golem statue, or they can use creative mode to place the block anywhere in their world.

Once placed, this will count towards completion of the requirements to get the free cape. Gamers will receive the cape by October 31, 2025. Once received, it can be equipped from the character creator section of the dressing room.

2) Complete Minecraft WatchTime Quests

Complete the watchtime quests to get the code and redeem the Minecraft copper cape (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you do not wish to open the game, you can also get your hands on the Minecraft copper cape for free by completing watchtime quests on TikTok or Twitch. Players will need to watch three minutes of Minecraft on any Game Reward-enabled stream on TikTok and five minutes of gameplay on any Twitch partner or affiliate channels streaming in the Minecraft category.

Here's how you can complete the quest on both platforms:

TikTok

Open TikTok on your preferred mobile device. Look for a Minecraft live stream by searching in the search bar or clicking on hashtags. Once you find a live stream, make sure it is a partner account and has Game Reward enabled. Once you enter the stream, you will notice a clock or a countdown timer on the left side of the screen. Watch the live stream for at least three minutes to complete the watch time quest. Once three minutes are over, click on the Game reward icon on the top left to retrieve your 5x5 code. Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming the code. Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Minecraft copper cape in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate the update.

Twitch

Head to Twitch and sign in with your registered account. Click on the profile icon in the top-right section of the website. Next, tap the Drops and Rewards option. Head to the All Campaign tab. Look for the Minecraft Campaign. Expand to open the details and click on the linked Minecraft text in the description. This will open a variety of Minecraft streams. Open and watch any partner or affiliate stream for five minutes to earn the reward. Once done, head back to the Drops and Rewards tab. Scroll down to the Rewards section and click on the purple Redeem button under the Minecraft copper cape. Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Ensure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming. Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free copper cape Twitch Reward in Minecraft

3) Claim it in-person at MCC/Twitchcon in San Diego

Visit the Minecraft booth at Twitchcon San Diego 2025 to get the code for the Minecraft copper cape (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The final way to get the Minecraft copper cape for free is by visiting and claiming the in-person giveaway of codes at TwitchCon in San Diego between October 17-19, 2025.

Simply head over to the Minecraft booth and claim the physical code, which can be redeemed at https://minecraft.net/redeem by November 19, 2025. Once claimed, it can be equipped from the character creator section of the dressing room.

