"They're all nose lmao": New Minecraft villager and illager spawn eggs leave fans in laughter

The mob spawn eggs in Minecraft is a very useful item in Creative gameplay. However, as the number of mobs in the game rose, it became difficult to distinguish a particular egg because they all had a very similar texture with different shades of colors. Thankfully, Mojang Studios recently announced an update drop that completely redesigns the mob spawn eggs, adding more detail and visual characteristics.

Minecraft player u/Britishboy632 shared a close-up image of the new egg designs pointing out how funny they look. The user asked Mojang Studios to never change these designs. The spawn eggs look almost the same as the mob they spawn. Not only that, but the eggs have a large and distinct nose as well.

Reacting to the post and the redesign, u/joyousducky608Reddit commented:

"They're all nose lmao."

A lot of players found the large nose on an egg-shaped design similar to the dad’s character from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. u/No-Neighborhood8802 said that these eggs look like the father of Flint Lockwood from the movie. Another player named u/Sioscottecs23 said that these new designs look like the emoji for Easter Island heads.

u/puchm jokingly said that there is enough space to make noses at least one pixel larger than they already are. This was a poke at how the developers made the nose almost as big as the entire egg.

u/FireFox029 asked where these designs were from. u/BalladMinstrel replied to them, saying that they are from the newest snapshot that changed the entire suit of mob spawn eggs that can be accessed in the Creative mode.

u/FireFox029 asked whether these new designs will be final or not. u/Howzieky said that it looks like these changes will be final as fans of the game seem to be liking it.

Minecraft players react to the new spawn egg designs (Image via Reddit)

u/aqua_zesty_man said it would be great if there was a way to capture a mob and then carry it around. These mobs then can be popped out wherever the player wants. These capture items can also be one-time use and very difficult to make to keep things challenging.

Players also talk about new items and mods that add more functionality to Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Pokemongodiscord1 replied to the comment saying they forgot what the name of the mod was, but it allowed players to use a cage item to trap any mob and then release them wherever they wanted.

Another player named u/Tricky_Specialist8x6 pointed out that Mojang Studios made one of the best grab toys for Minecraft, and they do not even know it yet.

Minecraft is getting a ton of new updates

New animal variants have also been added to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Last year, Mojang Studios announced that they will be changing the update structure of the game. Instead of releasing one major update every year, the developers will be working on smaller and more frequent updates. This ensures that players have something new to try all around the calendar. So far, this change has received positive feedback.

There have been many updates fans of the blocky game loved. Mojang Studios added the falling leaves effect, new flowers, and leaf litter to improve the ambiance of the game. The falling leaf effect makes the world more dynamic and alive.

Not only that, but the developers have announced mob variants for almost all animals in the game, including cows, sheep, chickens, and pigs. These variants will spawn depending on the temperature of the biome. This simple change encourages exploration of the different regions and keeps things fresh.

Perhaps the following updates will add new mobs or trees to the game. Mojang Studios should also focus on improving the other regions of the game, such as the End dimension.

