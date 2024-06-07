"This is the coolest mob farm ever": Minecraft player's innovative underwater farm design amazes the game’s community

Minecraft players often come up with the most bizarre yet fantastic builds. Some make sense while others don’t, but these builds are certainly impressive. Redditor u/SpaceshitCapt shared one such build that has impressed the Minecraft community.

They shared a short video clip featuring an intricately designed large mob farm, all built inside water. The size of this mob farm explains how tough it must be to build on the ground, let alone underwater. But that’s not the only impressive aspect.

The design of the farm, how the mobs have been separately kept, and how the drops are collected and transported; are commendable facets.

Reacting to this fantastic mob farm, Redditor u/Squibble111 commented:

"This is the coolest mob farm ever. Straight up."

Another user u/bamronn commented what everyone must have thought after seeing this mob farm. They said that it must have been a nightmare to build. u/Matix777 sarcastically replied that every player knows how water and Redstone are perfectly compatible.

Redditor u/Whenpigfly666 gushed over the build and highlighted its little details. They even gave it an 11/10 score. Another Redditor u/minuteknowlege917 heaped praise on the floating bone parts shown in the video clip.

u/RocketPG_ posed a question that perhaps many others wanted to ask. They enquired how long it took the OP to make this complicated farm. The latter replied that they have been playing this world in Minecraft for two years, so somewhere close to that.

Redditor u/IAmMuffin15 hailed this build for its genius use of the conduit, referring to the specific part of the clip that shows the OP using this component.

Minecraft players create amazing builds

The Minesweeper game inside the game (Image via Reddit/Mattbatwings2)

Recently, u/Mattbatwings2 created a fully functioning Minesweeper game in Minecraft. It took an inordinate amount of complicated redstone circuitry to make the structure work.

Another fan built a Rubik’s cube that could even be solved. All these builds are fantastic and serve as a testament to the game's creative potential.

