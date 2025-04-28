This free Minecraft horror mod tries to take control of your PC

The Minecraft community has developed a wide variety of mods over the years, adding loads of third-party features. One of the most popular mod genres is horror since it captures the game's subtle, eerie elements and greatly improves them. Over the years, the community has created more and more sophisticated horror mods, one of which is called Inside The System.

This is a brand-new horror mod for Minecraft, created and published a few days ago. It's very different from others, in that it can take over a player's computer. However, the modders have strictly confirmed that it is not a virus and will not harm a player in any way. Learn more about the frightful mod for Minecraft here.

Features and download guide for the Inside The System mod for Minecraft

What does the Inside The System mod offer?

The majority of Minecraft mods only provide new features in the game itself. However, the Inside The System mod takes some control over a player's PC in addition to adding horrifying in-game occurrences.

It begins by warning that it can modify the desktop background, open apps, and generate text files on the player's computer. As per the disclaimer, the mod also has the ability to display a player's IP address on a sign in the game. However, this functionality can be turned off by entering the command '/safeip'.

To frighten the user, the mod does more than just add different in-game events; it also pauses the game, displays a fake Windows error dialog box, and much more. The way this Minecraft mod's effects manifest outside of the game is what sets it apart.

In the beginning, players will spawn and begin to survive at the start of a new single-player world, but another one will join the game with a different name. This mysterious player will follow the original one around. At first, the other won't seem all that horrible, even though it is a second player in a single-player world.

The horror mod will not take effect until the player starts attacking the Steve-skinned player who joined the game. Once the second player gets killed repeatedly, the mod immediately takes effect, shows a horrifying picture for a few milliseconds, and the mysterious player no longer respawns.

After that, the mod gives players three puzzles to solve to save the Overworld from being deleted entirely. If they fail to solve the puzzles, random chunks will be entirely removed from the Overworld around the player.

Additionally, a horrifying creature that looks like bloodied Steve will occasionally appear next to the player out of nowhere, leave signs, and then vanish. To further frighten the player, the creature inscribes a player's IP address and precise country and city in these signs.

In addition, the mod will begin to launch random PC programs. In one case, for instance, the mod launches the PC's camera software and displays a Windows dialog box stating that it wishes to see the player before they pass away.

How to download the Inside The System mod for Minecraft?

The Inside The System can be downloaded from Modrinth. (Image via Modrinth/dregir5)

Here is a guide to download and install the Inside The System mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge modding API for the game version 1.20.1. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Inside The System mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a new world to explore all the horrific events Inside The System has to offer.

