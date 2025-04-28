5 easy-to-miss mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has all kinds of mobs that players can interact with. Some mobs like cows, pigs, sheep, zombies, skeletons, etc., are extremely common. Players will most likely see these creatures from the moment they enter a new world, and even after staying in that world for years. However, there are some mobs that a few players miss if they are not specifically trying to get them.

Ad

Here are some Minecraft mobs players might miss encountering.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might not miss these mobs, while others might miss mobs that are not on this list.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 Minecraft mobs players might miss

1) Sniffer

Sniffer eggs need to be found and placed, after which they spawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Sniffer is a passive mob that most players might miss while playing Minecraft because it does not spawn naturally in any biome. The story behind this creature is that it is an ancient species of mobs that no longer spawn naturally.

Ad

Trending

The only way to get sniffers is by finding their eggs inside suspicious sand found in warm ocean ruins. The sniffer egg essentially has a 6.7% chance of generating inside suspicious sand blocks, making it quite rare. Hence, if players do not know or aren't actively trying to get a sniffer, they will most likely miss the creature.

2) Ocelot

Ocelots are a rare mob that spawns only in Jungles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Players might also miss Ocelots in Minecraft if they are not willing the explore biomes in detail. Ocelots are rare big cats found in all kinds of Jungle biomes. Since they usually roam around the Jungle's dense terrain, there is are high chance that players might miss them. Furthermore, if players do not find a Jungle biome, they will not be able to encounter the mob.

Ad

While ocelots cannot be tamed, players can offer them raw salmon to gain their trust. After an ocelot trusts a player, it will not run away when the player approaches.

3) Zoglin

Zoglin is a rare variant of the hoglin that spawns when the latter comes to the Overworld (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Zoglin is also a rare mob that most players will not see in Minecraft. This mob does not spawn naturally, but will only occur when a hoglin arrives in the Overworld from the Nether. Similar to how piglins zombify in the Overworld, hoglins zombify as well.

Ad

Since the chance of hoglins stumbling in the Overworld through a portal can be quite rare, zoglins can be easy to miss.

4) Endermite

Endermites have a small chance of spawning while using ender pearls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Endermites are similar to silverfish but are related to ender pearls. When an ender pearl is thrown by a player, there is a 5% chance that it will spawn an endermite exactly where the player's original location is.

Ad

Since players usually throw an ender pearl and go ahead on their journey forward, they might miss the endermites. Furthermore, if they are far off from their initial location, they might not be able to reach the endermite in time since the mob despawns after two minutes.

5) Snow Golem

Snow golems can be missed by players if they do not know they exist (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Though many players know about snow golems in Minecraft, new players might not be aware of them. Since they do not spawn naturally in the game, new players might not encounter them unless they specifically create one.

Ad

Snow golems can be created using two snow blocks and one carved pumpkin block at the top.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!