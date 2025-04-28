Capes were one of the rarest skin accessories in Minecraft. They were only given to those who physically attended the game's early conventions, to Mojang's employees, and to other special players and people. Now, however, they have been extremely common since Mojang uses them as public rewards during their special events.

Ad

Here is a list of some of the most common Minecraft capes.

List of the 6 most common capes in Minecraft

1) Pan Cape

The pan cape is the most common since every Bedrock player has one. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Pan is the most common Minecraft cape. This is because it was simply given to every single Bedrock Edition player. Every player who owns or will own Bedrock Edition on any device will have the Pan cape in their dressing room area. Hence, this is the most common cape in the game.

Ad

Trending

It is worth mentioning that Pan is a Minecraft Bedrock Edition-exclusive cape. It cannot be used in Java Edition through any means.

2) Migrator Cape

Almost every old player has a migrator cape. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Migrator Cape is one of the most common, particularly because it was free to whoever migrated their account from Mojang to Microsoft. The account migration occurred in 2020, six years after Microsoft bought Mojang.

Ad

Hence, if a player bought and played the game through a Mojang account and then migrated to a Microsoft account, they were gifted this cape. Since millions of older players shifted their accounts to keep playing, this cape because one of the most common in the community.

3) 15th Anniversary Cape

This cape was given to free to players who claimed it during Minecraft's 15th anniversary. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In 2024, Mojang celebrated the 15th anniversary of Minecraft. Early in the year, they hosted a 15-day celebration, offering all kinds of free goodies, discounts, and more in Minecraft Bedrock and Java Editions. One of the main gifts they gave to the community was a free cape that made the iconic creeper face on it.

Ad

The cape was claimable through their official website. Players simply had to log into their account, claim the cape, and use it in-game. Hence, this cape also became quite common.

4) Vanilla Cape

This cape was given to those who owned Java and Bedrock Edition before they were merged as a package. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Vanilla, or One Vanilla cape, is also a common one that many players might have in their accounts. This cape was given to those who bought Java and Bedrock Edition separately, before Mojang decided to merge both Editions into a single purchasable package.

Ad

This cape was essentially a gift from Mojang to fans who paid for both Editions separately.

5) Cherry Blossom Cape

Cherry Cape was given to those who participated in the 2023 Mob Vote competition. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Cherry cape is also a common skin accessory that was given to those players who participated in the Minecraft 2023 mob vote competition. The 2023 mob vote competition was one of the largest Mojang has ever seen, with over 4 million votes coming in for all three mobs: armadillo, crab, and penguin. Hence, the Cherry cape became the next most common cape.

Ad

6) Purple Heart Cape

Purple Heart cape was given to those who watched a Minecraft Twitch streamer for a few minutes. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Purple Heart cape is another common skin accessory that was given during Minecraft's 15th anniversary in 2024. Mojang collaborated with Twitch to create a cape that can be redeemed as a stream drop. If fans of the game watched a Twitch streamer playing Minecraft for 15 minutes during the 15-day celebration, they would receive a code through which the cape could be redeemed.

Ad

Since this cape was related to Twitch, it had the popular purple heart in the middle.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!