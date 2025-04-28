What is zombie horse in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can find and tame a horse. Horses are one of the most reliable rideable mobs since they can run fast and climb tall mountains without losing any hunger. Apart from regular horses, the game also has skeleton horses that trigger a trap of skeletons riding skeleton horses.

While these two variants spawn naturally in Minecraft, there is a third unused variant of horse, called a zombie horse. This variant is quite unique and fascinating. Here is more about the unused mob.

Everything to know about the zombie horse in Minecraft

How to find or get a zombie horse?

A zombie horse can be spawned through commands and its spawn egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, players must understand that there is no way to find or get a zombie horse in survival mode unless they allow commands. If commands are allowed in a world, they can type this exact command to summon the creature:

/summon minecraft:zombie_horse

Apart from spawning the special undead mob through commands, players can also get the mob using its spawn egg in the creative mode inventory. Zombie horse is special since it is the only mob that is unused in the game, but has a spawn egg in the creative mode inventory.

Appearance and behavior of a zombie horse

Zombie horse has green and black textures, but acts as a normal horse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A zombie horse looks like a regular horse that has been zombified. It has a completely green texture, with different shades of the color, showing the creature's ribs, nose, etc. Its hoofs and eyes are completely black.

When it comes to behavior, the special unused mob acts just like a regular horse. It is passive in nature and roams around the world, occasionally stopping to rear or swish its tail.

Though a zombie horse has less health compared to a living horse, the former's special ability is that it can regenerate its health. However, it can be killed by a conduit in Bedrock Edition since it is considered a hostile mob.

Can a zombie horse be tamed?

A zombie horse can be tamed by riding it with commands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, it is worth mentioning that zombie horses cannot be tamed or ridden in Bedrock Edition. However, there is a trick to tame them and even ride them in Java Edition.

Players cannot ride zombie horses normally by right-clicking on them. Hence, a ride command needs to be executed repeatedly to tame the zombie horse. Here is the command that will let players ride a zombie horse near them:

/ride @s mount @e[type=minecraft:zombie_horse,limit=1]

Like normal horses, a zombie horse can also dismount players. Hence, a player needs to repeatedly input this command to keep riding the zombie horse and tame it. Once it is tamed, a saddle can be placed on the special creature, and it can be ridden.

