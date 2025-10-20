  • home icon
  This Minecraft fan animation series will explain the lore behind ancient debris

This Minecraft fan animation series will explain the lore behind ancient debris

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:48 GMT
A Minecraft player is working on an animated series based in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/johnuary16/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player is working on an animated series based in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/johnuary16/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft fans have often shown their dedication and love towards the game by working on projects that take immense effort and a lot of time. With the success of A Minecraft Movie, both Mojang Studios and fans have realized the potential of the game in a different format. A Netflix animation series is also under works and players might soon get more details on it.

While the wait continues, it seems that players might have something exciting to look forward to before the official animated series drops. A Minecraft player, u/johnuary16, made a post on the game’s subreddit showing an animated series they are working on. The nearly a minute-long trailer showed different characters, animation style, and even the world where the story will take place.

The impressive part was that despite being a fan project, the quality of animation, voice acting, and world building was on par with some high-budget studio production. The original poster mentioned that the series will focus on the lore behind ancient debris that can be found in the blocky game.

u/Helmut2007 said that they will be waiting for the movie to come out and asked about the release date and the YouTube channel where the film will release. The original poster replied that their channel name is Cube Canvas and the movie will be released in 2026. u/lunarwolf2008 said that they liked how it reminded them of the game's Story Mode.

Redditors talk about the fan-animation movie (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the fan-animation movie (Image via Reddit)

u/Agreeable_Copy9548 said that they are more excited about this fan-animated movie than the announcement of the sequel of the first movie. For those who do not know, Mojang Studios recently announced that the next movie of the franchise will be coming in 2027.

Minecraft in other forms of media

A Minecraft Movie became a massive success (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)
A Minecraft Movie became a massive success (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

The blocky game started out as a one-man project way back in 2009 but over the years, it has become a very successful and profitable IP. The game has millions of active players and Mojang Studios has sold hundreds of millions of copies of Minecraft.

The success of the first movie showed how the game transcends different formats and it has opened a new avenue for more projects based on the game.

Netflix is also working on an animated series based on the blocky world and while we do not have a confirmed release date, it is safe to assume that players will see more movies and shows in the future. Fans might also get a spin-off of the game that game breaks the curse and becomes successful.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

