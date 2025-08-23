  • home icon
  This Minecraft fan idea could help Mojang introduce vultures

This Minecraft fan idea could help Mojang introduce vultures

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 23, 2025 07:54 GMT
Minecraft player suggests idea for a vulture mob (Image via Reddit/ /Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player suggests idea for a vulture mob (Image via Reddit/Gabz_sheldreak || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's world is populated by mobs that are either hostile or passive toward players. Zombies, skeletons, and spiders try to attack, whereas cows and sheep provide resources. One mob that has made the “most disliked” list many times is the phantom. These flying menaces spawn when a player hasn’t slept for more than three in-game days; now, there might be a way to solve this.

Redditor Gabz_sheldreak suggested on r/Minecraft that adding the vulture mob to the blocky world could solve the phantom problem. The issue they’re referring to is how those pesky mobs don’t allow players to stay awake even if they’re in a safe base. The user proposed that vultures could be bred and kept near bases to keep phantoms away, much like cats keep creepers at bay.

They also suggested that vultures could naturally spawn in the wild and remain neutral unless attacked. Players could find their nests and steal eggs, then place those eggs in a nest near their base to hatch a “pet” vulture.

Nebih pointed out that cats in Minecraft can scare away phantoms as well; even ocelots can do the same thing. cojiro_blue added that while cats do get the job done, the mobs are still present nearby, and cats aren’t as effective at eliminating phantom pressure as simply sleeping.

Redditors react to the idea of vulture mobs scaring away phantoms (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the idea of vulture mobs scaring away phantoms (Image via Reddit)

Nebih mentioned that while building large structures, projects that usually require multiple in-game days, it becomes annoying to keep going back to sleep after a few days due to phantom spawns. This is even more problematic on multiplayer servers where others can choose to skip the night.

New mobs are coming to Minecraft

New ghast variants have been added to the blocky world (Image via Mojang Studios)
New ghast variants have been added to the blocky world (Image via Mojang Studios)

The year 2025 has been great so far for new Minecraft content. It started with new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens. The developers also made the wolf variants more distinct from each other. The Firefly Bush was a game-changer in terms of improving the game’s overall ambiance.

Mojang Studios didn’t stop there. The next game drop featured new ghast variants, the player locator bar, and more. The upcoming update will improve the copper block, giving it more functionality. It seems the developers are on the right path, and Minecraft could drastically improve by the end of this year.

Edited by Angad Sharma
