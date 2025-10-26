This Minecraft fan-made game will test your crafting skills

Minecraft is one of those rare games that does not have a single objective; players can create their own story, explore the blocky world, and do whatever they want to. Be it fighting hostile mobs, building massive bases, or just growing crops, the options are many. However, some talented modders have made the experience even better by creating some mini-games in the blocky world.A Minecraft player, u/rhistak, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showing a minigame they made that challenges players to craft as many items as they can in 10 seconds. The entire game can be played in the crafting grid with the item that needs to be crafted shown on the right side. A timer starts and players have to place all the items needed to make the given item in the right order.How Many Items Can You Craft in 10 Seconds? Minecraft fanmade minigame byu/rhistak inMinecraftThe challenge is to make the most items they can in the limited time. What’s even better is that there are no ads or intrusive monetization methods, and there are some other new game modes as well. The original poster added the link to the official page of this mod.u/SteelShroom jokingly pointed out that they don’t go anywhere in the game without eight Herobrines and two Endermen in their inventory. In the video, one can see eight Herobrines and two Endermen in the crafting inventory which means that the mini-game might require players to craft these mobs.Redditors talk about the mini-game mod (Image via Reddit)u/aomarco suggested that the game should show how to craft an item once the player loses as they could not craft the given item not because they were slow but they did not know the materials needed to make it. The original poster agreed that it was a great idea.u/ALL_HAIL_Herobrine asked the original poster to make the touch controls a bit more intuitive. The original poster replied that they are working on making the experience better.Incredible mods for MinecraftActions &amp; Stuff can completely change the Minecraft experience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios) While Minecraft is a fun game, talented modders have created different mods to make the experience even better. Mods add more features, improve the already existing ones, and some even completely change the game.For example, there are specific mods to add more crops and plants that players can grow. Some mods add unique animals and biomes to the blocky world. Mojang Studios have made the experience of using mods for Bedrock Edition even better by introducing add-ons that can be directly downloaded from Minecraft Marketplace. While most of these add-ons are paid, the installation process is easy and there are some mods such as Actions &amp; Stuff or Realistic Biomes that are worth the price.