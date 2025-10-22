Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.7 Halloween update is now live

Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update has now been released for Bedrock Edition. This is one of the most detailed and beautiful add-ons that completely overhauls in-game textures and animations, making Mojang's blocky game much livelier. This October, Oreville Studios decided to develop a special Halloween-themed update.Here is everything to know about Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update.All major features in Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween updateOn October 21, 2025, Oreville Studios announced the full release of Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update on both their YouTube and X accounts. They released a 2-minute video showcasing major features.The video first showed a player-made structure featuring new block textures. Then, it revealed various new mob and block textures featured in the update. The developers basically used nametags and armor stands to create Halloween-themed variants of regular items and mobs.Here is a list of mob texture changes when they receive a certain special name tag in Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 update:Wolf - Skeleton.Iron Golem - Frank or Frankenstein.Witch - Cackle or Warty.Bat - Vampire or Batula - Will get red eyes and long fangs from its mouth.Creeper - Skeleton - Will look like a skeleton variant with a TNT block inside it.Allay - Ghost or Wisp - Will be white in color, as if it is a ghost.Villagers - Ghost or Boo - Will be covered with a white cloak.Warden - Jack or Gourden - Will have a completely new Jack o' Lantern texture, with orange pumpkin and green leaves.Vindicator - Clown or Giggles - Will look like a clown.Parrot - CrowCreaking - Twiggy or Creakling - Turns the Creaking into a baby variant.New Halloween mob variants in Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)When it comes to new kinds of block textures, Oreville Studios decided to name armor stands with special characters, that allowed players to add different items to them in order to create custom block textures.First, players will need to name tag an armor stand with &quot;§§&quot;. After that, they can add various blocks and items to the armor stand to turn it into special Halloween props. Here is a list of a few examples:Chiseled stone bricks - Creates a gravestone from where a zombie pops up.Mangrove door - Create a vampire coffin in which a villager dressed as a vampire closes the door again.Eye of Ender - Creates a portrait of Enderman on the wall that moves and screams.Creeper head - Creates an entire statue of a creeper cross-section, showing that it has a small TNT block inside it.Pointed Dripstone - Creates a statue of a gargoyle with glowing green eyes.Leaf Litter - Creates a leaf pile with a leaf rake placed on it.Jack o' Lantern - Creates a giant Jack o' Lantern block with a fire inside it.Sugar - Creates a bucket with candies in it.Bonemeal - Creates a skeletal remains placed on the ground.Skeleton head - Adds a candle on top of it.Red candles - Creates a decorative candle stand with three red candles.Soul Lantern - Creates a vintage lamp post with a soul lantern on top of it.Wheat - Creates a scarecrowArmor stand with a §§ name tag and bonemeal used on it to create skeletal remains (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)Apart from these changes, llamas get loads of special carpet designs, zombies will draw their weapons by pulling them out from their heads, and players will have new scared idle animations.These are all the major changes coming to Minecraft Actions &amp; Stuff 1.7 Halloween update. It is currently live and can be downloaded by visiting the Bedrock Edition Marketplace, searching for the resource pack, and then updating it. Those who have not bought the pack can purchase it using 1690 minecoins ($10 or ₹549).Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:Minecraft player builds beautiful red-themed castle in middle of pale gardenNew Minecraft spear weapon receives a handy improvement and a surprising nerfThis Minecraft mod adds popular phonk edits to the game