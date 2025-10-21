This Minecraft mod adds popular phonk edits to the game

Minecraft mods are one of the most popular parts of the game, adding tons of new content and features to the vanilla gameplay. The community has created a vast repository of these packs, and now this mod will let gamers play phonk music and yearn for the mines while farming some aura on the side.

Here's everything you need to know about the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod.

How to install the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/colevrlive)

The youtube shorts phonk edit mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Fabric/Forge/NeoForge/Quilt installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with Fabric running on game version 1.20.1.

Here's how you can download and install the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod:

Visit the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the youtube shorts phonk edit mod for Minecraft by colevrlive. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. To install the youtube shorts phonk edit mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, just drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Fabric installed or are new to installing mods and APIs, it is recommended to use the Curseforge launcher to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the Curseforge mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed app. Once the app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the youtube shorts phonk edit mod. It is recommended to install the mod on a fresh instance since it prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, click the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the youtube shorts phonk edit mod successfully installed.

Players who wish to modify parameters of the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod can install the Cloth Config API to make edits on the fly. Simply download and place it in the same folder as the mod to ensure it works flawlessly.

Features of the youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod

The youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod adds phonk edits after you complete actions or earn achievements in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/colevrlive)

The youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod is a unique mod that adds the viral phonk music and reaction to the game. The genre and edits with emojis have become viral on social media, with millions of users using the template for impressive or powerful situations. Now, players can recreate the phenomenon right inside the game.

Once players complete an action such as eliminating a player or earning an achievement, the screen pauses to play hardcore phonk music accompanied by emojis, similar to the viral reels or edits of Minecraft clips. Once the clip is over, the game goes back to normal.

The Minecraft mod has many different clips and phonk edits that players can unlock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/colevrlive)

The youtube shorts phonk edit Minecraft mod features a seamless config option that lets players configure the parameters of the mod. It allows gamers to choose things such as the frequency of the phonk, screen area, emoji frequency, and more. The in-built reaction to eliminations and other actions makes it a great mod for content creators and streamers.

Additionally, the mod can also be paired with other mods and shaders, ensuring it blends in seamlessly with the existing framework. However, since it is based on Fabric, gamers will have to choose packs that run on that specific API.

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

