New Minecraft spear weapon receives a handy improvement and a surprising nerf

The Minecraft spear is one of the highlights of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem drop, providing players with a unique weapon that offers a host of attack styles. However, the latest experimental builds have added a handy improvement to the weapon as well as a surprising nerf that could majorly impact the gameplay experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the improvement as well as the nerf made to the Minecraft spear.

Minecraft spear receives much-needed improvement alongside a surprising nerf

The Minecraft spear has received major changes in the latest updates (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft spear is the latest weapon added in experimental builds ahead of the upcoming Mounts of Mayhem drop. This unique weapon offers multiple attack styles and has become a great way to deal with mobs in close-quarter combat. However, the latest snapshots seem to have added a major improvement while introducing a rather serious nerf.

The latest builds finally allowed the spear to use the enchantment of Mending alongside the Lunge enchantment. This major feature meant that players could repair their weapon instead of grinding for it and crafting a new one. Since enchanted spears take some effort to obtain, this ensures that gamers can continue to use them for as long as they want.

Players can now use both the Mending and Lunge enchantments together on the Minecraft spear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

However, the snapshot 25w43a introduced a rather major nerf to the Minecraft spear. Using the Lunge attack now consumes hunger points by exhausting the player, similar to actions such as sprinting or jumping. Level 1 Lunge consumes 3 hunger points, and level 2 consumes 4 hunger points. Meanwhile, using a level 3 Lunge attack will consume 5 hunger points.

This essentially makes the Minecraft spear a rather costly weapon to use in terms of resources. The massive hunger spike when using the weapon makes it a rather difficult choice, especially for those who are running low on food. Players will need to stock up on food if they intend to use it as their primary weapon while yearning for the mines.

An apple a day keeps the spear fatigue away (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the Lunge attack can be used only if the player has at least 6 hunger points in their hunger bar. This requirement deals a massive nerf to the spear, rendering it useless in situations with low health. The Lunge is the most powerful attack for the spear, and this restriction makes it massively underpowered.

Assuming that a player's hunger points are full (20), the level 3 Lunger attack can only be used four times. This severely limits the usage of the spear, turning it from a reliable weapon to an emergency item for clearing overwhelming mobs or mounted mobs.

While the enchantment of mending allows players to use the Minecraft spear without needing to craft again, this nerf of consuming hunger points for using Lunge limits its usage severely. Players will have to wait and see if Mojang modifies these values or reverts them to the earlier state.

