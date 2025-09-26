This Minecraft mod adds a Bigfoot to the game

Minecraft has its fair share of horror mods. Ever since the game's release, its community has made every kind of horror mod that can either add horrifying mobs or even have weird glitches to scare you that your device is hacked. Among them, there is a unique mod called Cryptid: Sasquatch, which essentially adds a Bigfoot to a specific biome and creates a fascinating story around it.

Here is everything to know about the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch Minecraft mod

What does the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch mod offer?

The Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch is a Minecraft mod by TortuDragon that adds Bigfoot as a terrifying cryptid lurking in the wilderness. Designed to create a horror-themed experience, the mod sets the Bigfoot to spawn in the Old Growth Pine Taiga biome, where you will quickly discover the mob.

Since it spawns only in that particular biome, the modder advises players to create a single-biome world to quickly start experiencing the mod.

The creature's behavior will escalate over time, as it will become increasingly aggressive the longer you stay in its territory. Its glowing red eyes will serve as a warning that the danger is near. Unlike traditional hostile mobs, Bigfoot is meant to stalk and unsettle you, making every encounter suspenseful.

To add to the immersion, the mod generates eerie structures in the biome, such as ruined railways, hunting towers, and abandoned camps. These structures tell the story of hunters who ventured into the Old Growth Pine Taiga and never made it out. You can even find remains and loot of previous players who were obliterated by the Bigfoot.

In the beginning, you will be given a Sasquatch Detector, a tool that helps track the cryptid’s presence.

Apart from the mod itself, the modder also suggests that players use the special Spooklementary shader pack for a more immersive visual experience. This shader pack makes the game a lot darker and spookier, which is perfect for a mod like this.

How to download and install the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch mod for Minecraft

Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch (Bigfoot) mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/TortuDragon)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch (Bigfoot) mod for Minecraft:

Download and install Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to Modrinth and search for the Horror Cryptid: Sasquatch (Bigfoot) mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, create a single-biome world with Old Growth Pine Taiga, enter the world, and start finding out about the Bigfoot that will hunt you down.

