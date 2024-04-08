This Minecraft mod brings the popular Far Lands terrain to modern versions

Minecraft's Far Lands were once found in older versions of Java and Bedrock Edition courtesy of a mathematical bug with the game's terrain generation. This resulted in stretched terrain being found in segmented formations and reaching high into the sky, but they were removed in Java Beta 1.8 and Bedrock 1.17.30 respectively. However, a new mod is reintroducing the Far Lands to Java Edition.

The Minecraft mod developer AdyTech99 introduced a mod back in September 2023 known as Farlands Reborn, which undoes the patches that were applied to the noise generation algorithms for the terrain.

This allows players to travel to the approximate distance of 12,550,821 blocks on the X or Z axis to find the Far Lands just as they were before they were removed in the Java Edition 1.8 Beta.

What to know about the Farlands Reborn mod for Minecraft

Far Lands in the Nether in the Farlands Reborn mod (Image via AdyTech99/Modrinth)

While some terrain mods attempt to emulate the appearance of the Far Lands, Farlands Reborn simply undoes the fixes Mojang made to Java Edition in the 1.8 Beta and allows the noise generation algorithm to continue making mathematical mistakes that result in the Far Lands being generated. This extends to the Nether, the End, and any custom dimensions that rely on noise generation.

Even better, while the majority of Far Lands mods for Minecraft are usually only compatible with versions of the game before the Caves & Cliffs update, Farlands Reborn bucks the trend by being compatible with Caves & Cliffs (1.17 and 1.18) and above. Farlands Reborn can also be installed by both Forge and Fabric mod loaders, making it widely accessible to as many Java Edition players as possible.

Unfortunately, as a Java Edition mod, players will have to look elsewhere to reintroduce the Far Lands in Bedrock Edition. However, for players hoping to find those iconic terrain generation bugs at the far reaches of their world in Java, Farlands Reborn may be the best mod available to make it happen.

How to install Farlands Reborn for Minecraft: Java Edition

The Far Lands in the End in Farlands Reborn(Image via AdyTech99/Modrinth)

To install the Farlands Reborn mod, players will need to utilize the Forge or Fabric mod loader for Java Edition that matches the version of the game they're currently playing. Fortunately, as noted above, players can download this mod for any Java version at 1.18 and above, so pairing the mod with the right mod loader version should be a straightforward procedure.

Below, fans can find the process for downloading Farlands Reborn on both Forge and Fabric:

Downloading Farlands Reborn with Forge

Head to the Forge download page and select the version of Forge that matches the version of Minecraft: Java Edition you're playing. You should receive a .jar file once you click the installer download button on Forge's download page. Open this .jar file and proceed through the installation wizard for Forge. Head to the mod page for Farlands Reborn, which can be found on CurseForge and Modrinth, among other modding sites. On CurseForge, click the files tab, select the version of the mod that matches your Forge/Minecraft version, and download the accompanying .jar file. Copy/Cut/Move the .jar file for Farlands Reborn to your mods folder, which can be found in your root directory. This can be found on Windows in the directory %APPDATA%\.minecraft. On MacOS devices, the root directory can be found at ~/Library/Application Support/minecraft and can be found on Linux platforms at ~/.minecraft. If the mods folder isn't present in your root directory, you can create one and place the Farlands Reborn .jar file inside of it.

Downloading Farlands Reborn with Fabric

Like you would with Forge, head to the Fabric download site and either download the universal .jar file or choose the installation package that fits your Minecraft launcher client. Run the downloaded .jar file or program and follow the steps of the installation wizard to install Fabric to your PC. Just like before, select the version of Farlands Reborn from CurseForge/Modrinth/etc. and download the .jar file that matches your game version and your version of Fabric. Cut/Copy/Move the .jar file to your mods folder, which is found in your root directory outlined above.

From here, you can open your launcher client (official or third-party) and select your Forge/Fabric installation from the version selector. Once the game boots up, if all steps have been followed, Farlands Reborn should be installed.