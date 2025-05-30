This Minecraft mod makes mending enchantment even more overpowered

Mending is one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. It allows a tool, weapon, or armor part to heal itself when players absorb any XP orbs while holding that particular tool, weapon, or armor part. This essentially makes the gear invincible, so that players are no longer required to make more of it anymore.

Ad

While this enchantment is already overpowered, there is a Minecraft mod called Better than Mending that makes this enchantment even more powerful. Here is everything to know about it.

Features and download guide for the Better than Mending mod for Minecraft

What does the Better than Mending mod offer?

This mod lets players use their own XP levels to mend any gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

While mending enchantment allows any tool, weapon, or armor part to absorb XP orbs that players pick, this mod makes it possible so that the gear also utilizes XP that the player already has.

Ad

Trending

For example, if a player wants to heal an axe but they are not actively picking up XP orbs to do so, they can simply use their own XP levels they already have to heal the axe.

The picture above shows a damaged axe with the player having lots of XP, followed by another picture when the axe is fully healed and the player's XP level is slightly reduced.

In simple gameplay, a mending enchanted gear will only absorb external XP picked up by players. To use already obtained XP for mending gear, players need to hold crouch and press right click while holding the gear to heal it. Make sure not to point towards any block while doing this action.

Ad

How to download and install the Better than Mending mod for Minecraft?

Better Than Mending can be installed from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/legobmw99)

Here is a short guide on how to download and install the Better Than Mending mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Better Than Mending mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 game version as of now. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge or Fabric 1.21.5 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, create a mending enchanted gear, get some XP, and then start using that XP to heal the gear.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!