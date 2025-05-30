5 best rare Minecraft items to make survival easy

Minecraft has a plethora of blocks and items that help players survive in Minecraft. From gears to food items, most items are targeted towards survival. As players explore the world, they will find a few rare items that have a tiny chance of generating in structure chests. However, only a few of them directly help players survive more easily in the game.
Here is a list of some of the best rare items that help players survive more easily in Minecraft.
List of 5 rare items that make Minecraft survival easy
1) Enchanted Golden Apple
The enchanted golden apple is a rare food item only found in structures like Mineshafts, Ancient Cities, Woodland Mansions, Trial Chambers, Desert Pyramids, etc. It is a special uncraftable food item that restores two hunger points. However, offers some great status effects that can save a player's life in extremely dangerous situations.
Enchanted golden apples give absorption, regeneration, fire resistance, and general resistance effects. They can offer eight extra hearts of instant health that can make survival a bit easier in deadly fights.
2) Totem of Undying
Totem of Undying is arguably one of the most powerful items in Minecraft. Players only have 10 hearts of health in the game. If they lose their hearts, they die and respawn. In hardcore mode, they do not even respawn and can only spectate a world.
Totems of Undying is an item that can resurrect a player even after they lose all 10 hearts. The item needs to be held by a player in the left or right hand to be activated. Totems of undying are dropped by Evokers, one of the most powerful Illager mobs in the game.
3) Elytra
Elytra is another rare item that makes Minecraft a lot easier. It is an endgame item found in End Cities with floating ships after defeating the Ender Dragon.
There are various modes of transportation in the game, including running, riding a horse, and rowing a boat. However, none of them is as fast as flying with Elytra. Hence, when players acquire the gear, it makes playing and surviving in the game significantly easier.
4) Ancient Debris
Ancient debris is a rare, naturally generated block that can make players' lives a bit easier in Minecraft. These blocks are essentially ores that later convert into netherite ingots, which can be used to convert diamond gear into netherite gear.
Ancient debris has a small chance of generating in the Nether at Y level 15, where players can find loads of lava pockets and lake openings. However, if they manage to work hard and get ample ancient debris blocks, they can make netherite gear that can help them survive a lot easily.
5) Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template
While making netherite ingots is a difficult task, applying them to diamond gear is also a tricky part in the latest Minecraft versions. This is because of another essential item needed to convert diamond gear into netherite. This item is called the netherite upgrade smithing template, which needs to be placed on the smithing table for the conversion to be possible. Hence, this automatically becomes a rare item that will eventually make a player's life easier in Minecraft.
Netherite upgrade smithing template has a 10% chance of generating in the bridge, hoglin stable, or generic chest in the Bastion Remnants structure. It only has a 100% chance of generating in the center chest in the treasure room Bastion Remnant structure.
