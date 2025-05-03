Minecraft Evoker Illager guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

There are many kinds of mobs in Minecraft. Some are passive and even friendly in nature, while others are hostile and can attack players in various ways. One of the strongest and most dangerous hostile mobs in the game is called an Evoker. This mob comes under the Illager group of mobs that resemble villagers but are gray in color.

Here is everything to know about an Evoker in Minecraft.

Everything to know about Evoker in Minecraft

Spawning locations

Evokers usually spawn in Woodland Mansions and raids (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

An evoker usually spawns in two areas: in a Woodland Mansion and in a village raid. When Woodland Mansions are generated in a world, the mob will only spawn in certain rooms on the top floor, it never spawns on the ground floor of the structure. Once it spawns in the mansion, it will not despawn, or the game will not respawn more if the existing one dies.

In village raids, it only starts spawning in the fifth wave or above. Hence, it simply cannot spawn on easy mode, where the game summons three raid waves toward the village.

On hard mode, there can be a total of five evokers spawning in a village raid, some being raid captains, while others are riding on ravagers.

Appearance and Behavior

Evokers can summon fangs and vexes to attack players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As visible in pictures, an evoker looks similar to a villager but has a gray skin tone and large bushy eyebrows. The mob simply wears a black robe with a golden lining on its edges.

When idle around other Illagers, the mob will normally walk around an area and not attack any entity. It will only attack players, villagers, iron golems, snow golems, and wandering traders if they come within 12 blocks.

Once evokers are provoked, they will raise their hands and utter some form of magic. Special particles will start appearing around their hands since they can use magic to either summon vexes or fangs.

If an entity is far off, an evoker will spawn vexes, which are small pixie-like mobs that can fly around, phase through walls, and will attack players with iron swords.

If an entity is closer, an evoker will either run away or summon deadly fangs from the floor to surround it. These fangs will hurt entities and prevent them from reaching the evoker. The mob particularly uses this trick since it does not have any melee attack methods if any entity reaches it.

Drops

The totem of undying is the most important item Evokers drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Evoker is a massively popular hostile mob in Minecraft, particularly because the mob drops a totem of undying upon death. The totem of undying is an extremely useful item that can be used to resurrect a player if their health reaches zero.

The moment the player dies, another life is given to that player if they are holding the totem of undying, along with some protective status effects to get out of the dangerous situation.

Evokers have a 100% chance of dropping one of them upon death, but the number of totems cannot increase with the looting enchantment. They also have a small chance of dropping an emerald, which can increase with looting.

