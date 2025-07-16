This Minecraft mod resolves an annoying melee attack issue

In Minecraft, you will most likely spawn in grassy biomes and will have to survive against various hostile creatures. One of the best ways to survive in the game is to make a sword from any resource and start killing enemies. However, there are multiple game mechanics that you will gradually understand as you experience the game.

One of the most annoying ones is when you try to kill hostile creatures in Minecraft, but natural blocks come in the way and you accidentally miss your hit. This is where the Clean Swing Through Grass mod comes in handy. Here is everything to know about the mod.

Features and download guide for the Clean Swing Through Grass mod for Minecraft

What does the Clean Swing Through Grass mod offer

This mod allows you to hit mobs even through grass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, there are instances where you might want to attack hostile creatures in grassland biomes, but you are unable to hit them simply because a tall grass block comes in your way. This is where the Clean Swing Through Grass mod is useful since it allows you to hit any mob through these grass blocks. This will ensure that you do not miss your melee attacks and quickly kill dangerous mobs before they can hurt or kill you.

This mod will retain the grass block when you are using a sword, and only focus on hitting the mob that is standing behind it. It also applies to other blocks like dead bush, dry grass, etc.

Clean Swing Through Grass might be one of the smallest mods for Minecraft, but it can be massively useful. It has almost 22,000,000 downloads on the CurseForge website alone, proving how players desperately needed this fix.

How to download and install the Clean Swing Through Grass mod for Minecraft?

Clean Swing Through Grass mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Raycoms)

Here is a guide on downloading and installing the Clean Swing Through Grass mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the NeoForge for the game version 1.21.6 or the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Clean Swing Through Grass mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.6 or Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.6 or Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and start hitting enemies through the grass with a sword.

