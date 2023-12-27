This Minecraft mod turns blocks into LEGO bricks

Epic Games recently released a survival sandbox mode in Fortnite made from LEGO. This was a clear competitor to Minecraft, and thousands of gamers started comparing them. However, since Mojang Studios' sandbox title has been out for quite some time and supports all third-party features, the community already has a texture pack that completely turns the world into LEGO bricks.

Here is everything you need to know about the resource pack MineBricks, which turns a regular Minecraft world into LEGO.

MineBricks resource pack in Minecraft: How to turn blocks into LEGO bricks, how to download, and more

What is the MineBricks resource pack for Minecraft?

Resource packs (or texture packs) are third-party bundles of patterns and designs aiming to change the block, mob, item, or GUI texture. This allows players to drastically customize the game's look and make it feel like a brand-new experience. They do not tweak any core mechanics or add brand-new features apart from graphical changes.

MineBricks is quite a popular resource pack that allows players to completely change the block textures to make them look like LEGO bricks. From natural blocks like wood, ice, snow, leaves, etc., to craftable ones like furnaces, planks, doors, etc., this texture pack is perfect for those who want to play around with famous plastic blocks in the sandbox game.

Every block is well thought out and designed to fit with each other. There are unique little details added by the creator of the MineBricks developer, Macio. In reality, the LEGO bricks have small interlocking circles where 'LEGO' is written. In this resource pack, each of those circles either has 'MINE' or 'CRAFT' written on it.

Since Minecraft is made up of blocks, the LEGO texture pack perfectly fits in it, even though the toy company does not officially support the project as they do with LEGO Fortnite.

How to download the MineBricks resource pack for Minecraft

Players can either download the lower-resolution resource pack for free or pay for a higher-resolution version. (Image via Mojang)

The developers offer the resource pack in several resolutions. The native resolution of blocks in the game is 16x16. However, textures with as many as 1024x1024 pixels can be applied to it, making the game look a lot sharper and more realistic.

The MineBricks resource pack, offering 128x pixel density, can be downloaded free from the CurseForge website. While the pack offering 256x, 512x, and 1024x resolutions is behind a paywall and can be downloaded from the Gumroad website for $5.

Once the pack is downloaded, players must transfer the zipped folder to the'resourcepacks' location in the game's directory. The exact path to the directory is 'C:\Users\{YourComputerName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\resourcepacks'. Once installed, the game can be opened, and the pack can be activated from settings.