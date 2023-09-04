This Minecraft mod will give you reason to kill Wardens

Minecraft's community-made mods add new custom features to the sandbox game. Hence, even if a feature in vanilla is not the most interesting, it can become worth one's time if a mod makes it useful. Something similar was recently done to the Warden and the Deep Dark biomes.

While the biome and the mob that came with the 1.19 Wild update were brilliant and gained a lot of initial popularity, they were not the most useful since the mob was too powerful and did not drop anything of significance. This is where the Warden Tools come into play.

Everything to know about Warden Tools mod for Minecraft

What is the Warden Tools mod?

Warden Tools mod adds new gears, items, and blocks in Minecraft to make Deep Dark and Warden more useful (Image via Sportskeeda)

As the name suggests, Warden Tools is a Minecraft mod that adds a brand new material to the game, through which players can craft a new set of tools, weapons, and armor parts. Although they will be similar to gears made with any other material, they will be stronger than netherite, i.e., the strongest material in the vanilla version.

To craft these new overpowered tools, weapons, and armor parts, players will first need to defeat the Warden and obtain souls from the beast. The mob will have a 33% chance of dropping a soul upon death, making souls extremely rare to obtain.

Once players obtain the soul of a Warden, they need to craft it with four echo shards and four netherite ingots to craft the new echo ingot, which is also added with the mod. Since killing a Warden and obtaining its soul is a time-consuming process, these echo ingots will be of great value as well.

The new ingots will be an upgrade material that can be used on netherite gear on a smithing table. The Ancient City chests will have a 2.5% chance of containing the Warden upgrade smithing template item, which is essential for the upgrade.

Every new item and block offered in the Minecraft mod (Image via Discord/TriQue)

Warden tools, weapons, and armor parts will have much more mining speed, attack damage, and durability compared to netherite gear, making them the new overpowered set of gears for players to aim for in the game.

Apart from new gears, the mod also adds new sculk hyst geodes that will generate in mountains and deep dark biomes. These will drop loads of XP and echo shards when mined.

Lastly, the Warden Tools Minecraft mod also improves Ancient City loot, making it more rewarding to roam around the spooky underground structure, which can spawn the Warden at any time.