This Minecraft seed features a giant hollow mountain

Finding rare or unique structures in Minecraft is one of the most exciting moments for any player. Beautiful locations such as villages near the cherry blossom biome, snow-covered mountains, or even some interesting near the sea are some of the things explorers are always on the lookout for.A Minecraft player, u/Forward_Raccoon_5071, made a post on the game’s subreddit where other explorers share interesting world seeds. The image showed a region with almost all the elements that make an area scenic in the blocky world. Wide and open green regions, a massive snow-capped mountain in the middle with some packed ice on top, and some cherry blossom trees as well.Hollow mountain Seed: 298649991203052898 byu/Forward_Raccoon_5071 inminecraftseedsHowever, what makes this discovery special is that the mountain is completely hollow on the inside, making it the perfect spot for building biomes, towns, or any massive structure that imagination allows. It is one of the most scenic locations for any building project in the blocky world. The seed of this location is as follows:Seed: 298649991203052898Coordinates: spawnVersion: Java Edition (might work on Bedrock Edition as well)u/Adamscottd said that this would be a perfect place to build an eyrie. For those who do not know, an eyrie is a structure at an elevated spot that allows the viewer to look around a vast area, very much like from the top of this mountain. The user also said that a “Moon Door” would be great for it.Redditors talk about the hollow mountain found in the game (Image via Reddit)&quot;Moon Door” was a reference to the A Game of Thrones series, in which this door was at the bottom of a castle at the top of a mountain. A very similar structure can be made in this mountain, given that it is completely hollow. The original poster asked the commenter to send them images once the structure is completed.u/jEG550tm said that ever since the 1.18 release, world generation has been amazing in Minecraft. This was the Caves &amp; Cliffs update that focused on making mountains and caves more layered and realistic. New types of caves were also added with this update.Unique locations in MinecraftThe End portal bug led to making it non-functional (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)The world-generation algorithm of Minecraft has resulted in some bizarre structures in the blocky world. While most of them are spawned in the right place, sometimes bugs and errors can lead to some hilarious results. For example, players have come across villages embedded inside a cave, a wrecked ship on top of a pillager tower, and desert temples in the middle of the ocean.These are not game-breaking issues as they do not affect progress. However, sometimes bugs can create a problem. For example, recently a player found an End portal fused with a misplaced Nether portal due to an error. Errors like these should be fixed by Mojang Studios.